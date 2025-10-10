SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Eurostable V2 risk30
Ming Hon Wong

Eurostable V2 risk30

Ming Hon Wong
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
416
Profit Trades:
300 (72.11%)
Loss Trades:
116 (27.88%)
Best trade:
69.54 USD
Worst trade:
-154.84 USD
Gross Profit:
2 041.60 USD (55 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 184.55 USD (70 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (307.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
307.91 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
71.46%
Max deposit load:
25.33%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
165 (39.66%)
Short Trades:
251 (60.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
6.81 USD
Average Loss:
-18.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-794.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-794.66 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-19.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
206.09 USD
Maximal:
794.66 USD (30.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.70% (794.66 USD)
By Equity:
33.64% (869.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 225
XAUUSD+ 159
AUDCAD+ 19
NZDUSD+ 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 310
XAUUSD+ -313
AUDCAD+ -111
NZDUSD+ -28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 11K
XAUUSD+ -19K
AUDCAD+ -4.4K
NZDUSD+ -2.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.54 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +307.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -794.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 01:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 01:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 19:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 05:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 16:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 21:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.14 21:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 02:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 02:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 02:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 02:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Eurostable V2 risk30
30 USD per month
-7%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
11
100%
416
72%
71%
0.93
-0.34
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.