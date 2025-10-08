- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
65 (58.55%)
Loss Trades:
46 (41.44%)
Best trade:
109.30 USD
Worst trade:
-75.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 309.25 USD (130 892 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 214.46 USD (121 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (355.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.06 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
30.07%
Max deposit load:
4.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
96 (86.49%)
Short Trades:
15 (13.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
20.14 USD
Average Loss:
-26.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-170.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.67 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.64%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.21 USD
Maximal:
394.29 USD (33.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.80% (393.33 USD)
By Equity:
12.27% (142.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|95
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +109.30 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +355.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
804
USD
USD
12
77%
111
58%
30%
1.07
0.85
USD
USD
34%
1:500