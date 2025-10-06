SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PowerTrade IA
David Alef Gomes Mota

PowerTrade IA

David Alef Gomes Mota
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
164 (58.57%)
Loss Trades:
116 (41.43%)
Best trade:
15.44 USD
Worst trade:
-30.81 USD
Gross Profit:
457.73 USD (29 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-480.86 USD (34 709 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (16.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.57 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
1.85%
Max deposit load:
18.88%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
170 (60.71%)
Short Trades:
110 (39.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.79 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-60.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.81%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
54.30 USD
Maximal:
119.61 USD (37.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.22% (119.61 USD)
By Equity:
19.79% (45.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 279
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -23
GBPAUD 0
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.7K
GBPAUD -29
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.44 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.55 × 82
ICMarkets-Live07
0.65 × 156
Tickmill-Live
0.70 × 352
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
1.09 × 540
ICMarkets-Live12
1.18 × 720
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.66 × 1138
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.78 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.83 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.84 × 390
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.00 × 5
30 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 01:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 00:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 12:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 03:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 12:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 19:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 19:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.