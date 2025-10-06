- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
164 (58.57%)
Loss Trades:
116 (41.43%)
Best trade:
15.44 USD
Worst trade:
-30.81 USD
Gross Profit:
457.73 USD (29 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-480.86 USD (34 709 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (16.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.57 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
1.85%
Max deposit load:
18.88%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
170 (60.71%)
Short Trades:
110 (39.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.79 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-60.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.81%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
54.30 USD
Maximal:
119.61 USD (37.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.22% (119.61 USD)
By Equity:
19.79% (45.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|279
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-23
|GBPAUD
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.7K
|GBPAUD
|-29
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.44 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -60.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.55 × 82
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.65 × 156
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.70 × 352
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.09 × 540
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.18 × 720
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2852
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.66 × 1138
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.78 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.83 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.84 × 390
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.00 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
164
USD
USD
12
8%
280
58%
2%
0.95
-0.08
USD
USD
45%
1:500