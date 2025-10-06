SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / A991 Prosperous and thriving
Guan Xi Liang

A991 Prosperous and thriving

Guan Xi Liang
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
80 (41.88%)
Loss Trades:
111 (58.12%)
Best trade:
52.75 USD
Worst trade:
-24.35 USD
Gross Profit:
1 341.44 USD (105 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 182.63 USD (82 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (171.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.24 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
19.44%
Max deposit load:
31.81%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
86 (45.03%)
Short Trades:
105 (54.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
16.77 USD
Average Loss:
-10.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-163.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.24 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-20.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
97.27 USD
Maximal:
484.73 USD (44.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.43% (484.73 USD)
By Equity:
5.53% (35.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GERMANY_40 86
US_500 60
US_30 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GERMANY_40 -47
US_500 262
US_30 -57
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GERMANY_40 -4K
US_500 27K
US_30 -461
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.75 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -163.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

欣欣向荣
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.47% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 21:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 09:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 12:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 18:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 18:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 09:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 08:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.06 08:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.06 07:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 07:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 07:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 07:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
A991 Prosperous and thriving
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
769
USD
12
100%
191
41%
19%
1.13
0.83
USD
47%
1:400
Copy

