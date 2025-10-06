SignalsSections
M Arul James

Target Fixed

M Arul James
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
OctaFX-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
153 (78.06%)
Loss Trades:
43 (21.94%)
Best trade:
18.90 USD
Worst trade:
-14.60 USD
Gross Profit:
311.08 USD (33 044 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.60 USD (18 133 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (17.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.18 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
97.95%
Max deposit load:
3.17%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.59
Long Trades:
105 (53.57%)
Short Trades:
91 (46.43%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-3.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-30.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.86 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.52 USD
Maximal:
30.86 USD (1.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.26% (30.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.83% (166.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 77
NZDCAD 64
AUDCAD 55
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 55
NZDCAD 59
AUDCAD 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 1.6K
NZDCAD 5.5K
AUDCAD 7.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.90 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.17 × 24
Coinexx-Live
0.63 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
2.00 × 2
XM.COM-MT5
2.00 × 1
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
5.00 × 1
FBS-Real
7.58 × 12
VolansTrade-Server
7.83 × 12
XMGlobal-MT5 13
9.67 × 3
This is my safe play account where my risk settings are very safe. target is 50 USD per month for every 2K investment.
No reviews
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 10:07
2025.12.03 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
2025.11.07 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 11:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 10:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 10:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 09:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 09:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 08:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 08:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.06 07:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 07:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.