The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 3 OctaFX-Real2 0.00 × 4 OctaFX-Real 0.17 × 24 Coinexx-Live 0.63 × 16 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.67 × 3 Exness-MT5Real6 2.00 × 2 XM.COM-MT5 2.00 × 1 RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5 4.00 × 1 Swissquote-Server 5.00 × 1 FBS-Real 7.58 × 12 VolansTrade-Server 7.83 × 12 XMGlobal-MT5 13 9.67 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor