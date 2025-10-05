- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
87
Profit Trades:
26 (29.88%)
Loss Trades:
61 (70.11%)
Best trade:
117.48 USD
Worst trade:
-3.76 USD
Gross Profit:
144.20 USD (146 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.56 USD (1 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (0.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.48 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
12.77%
Max deposit load:
9.62%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.44
Long Trades:
87 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
15.08
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
5.55 USD
Average Loss:
-0.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.10 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
7.72 USD (3.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.60% (7.69 USD)
By Equity:
25.59% (61.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|87
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|135
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|144K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +117.48 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 2765
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.55 × 11
Official live account running the MPAA Gold H4 Apex Expert Advisor.
Focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) H4 timeframe.
Conservative and risk-controlled swing strategy — no martingale, no grid, verified robustness since 2005.
Focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) H4 timeframe.
Conservative and risk-controlled swing strategy — no martingale, no grid, verified robustness since 2005.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
126%
0
0
USD
USD
103
USD
USD
12
100%
87
29%
13%
15.08
1.55
USD
USD
26%
1:500