ERAY GENCAY

MPAA Gold H4 Apex Official Signal

ERAY GENCAY
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 126%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
87
Profit Trades:
26 (29.88%)
Loss Trades:
61 (70.11%)
Best trade:
117.48 USD
Worst trade:
-3.76 USD
Gross Profit:
144.20 USD (146 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.56 USD (1 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (0.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.48 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
12.77%
Max deposit load:
9.62%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.44
Long Trades:
87 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
15.08
Expected Payoff:
1.55 USD
Average Profit:
5.55 USD
Average Loss:
-0.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-1.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.10 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
7.72 USD (3.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.60% (7.69 USD)
By Equity:
25.59% (61.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 87
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 135
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 144K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +117.48 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.86 × 2765
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
OxSecurities-Live
4.55 × 11
28 more...
Official live account running the MPAA Gold H4 Apex Expert Advisor.
Focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) H4 timeframe.
Conservative and risk-controlled swing strategy — no martingale, no grid, verified robustness since 2005.
No reviews
2025.12.15 08:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 12:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 06:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 19:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 06:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 02:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.17 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 06:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 05:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 18:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.07 06:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.07 06:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.07 05:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.07 05:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
MPAA Gold H4 Apex Official Signal
30 USD per month
126%
0
0
USD
103
USD
12
100%
87
29%
13%
15.08
1.55
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

