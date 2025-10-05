SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov

Good Monday

Konstantin Kulikov
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
37 (92.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.50%)
Best trade:
4.99 USD
Worst trade:
-4.87 USD
Gross Profit:
20.96 USD (2 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.81 USD (938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
7.31%
Max deposit load:
6.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
8 (20.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (80.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
0.57 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
4.96 USD (4.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.58% (4.90 USD)
By Equity:
8.72% (8.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP+ 6
USDCAD+ 4
AUDNZD+ 3
USDCHF+ 3
EURCHF+ 3
EURUSD+ 3
AUDUSD+ 2
NZDJPY+ 2
NZDUSD+ 2
USDJPY+ 2
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
GBPCAD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 2
EURCAD+ 1
GBPAUD+ 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP+ 2
USDCAD+ 1
AUDNZD+ 2
USDCHF+ 1
EURCHF+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 0
NZDJPY+ 0
NZDUSD+ 1
USDJPY+ 0
AUDCHF+ 0
GBPUSD+ 1
GBPCAD+ 0
GBPCHF+ 0
EURCAD+ 0
GBPAUD+ 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP+ 149
USDCAD+ 57
AUDNZD+ 352
USDCHF+ 122
EURCHF+ 122
EURUSD+ 131
AUDUSD+ 10
NZDJPY+ -342
NZDUSD+ 139
USDJPY+ 64
AUDCHF+ 38
GBPUSD+ 79
GBPCAD+ 43
GBPCHF+ 41
EURCAD+ 21
GBPAUD+ 165
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.99 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Good Monday EA

version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45320

version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45319


No reviews
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 08:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 07:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.30 22:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 04:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 07:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.16 22:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 09:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.09 22:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 10:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 09:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Good Monday
1000 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
113
USD
12
100%
40
92%
7%
2.68
0.33
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.