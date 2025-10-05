- Growth
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
37 (92.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.50%)
Best trade:
4.99 USD
Worst trade:
-4.87 USD
Gross Profit:
20.96 USD (2 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.81 USD (938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
7.31%
Max deposit load:
6.56%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
8 (20.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (80.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
0.57 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
4.96 USD (4.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.58% (4.90 USD)
By Equity:
8.72% (8.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP+
|6
|USDCAD+
|4
|AUDNZD+
|3
|USDCHF+
|3
|EURCHF+
|3
|EURUSD+
|3
|AUDUSD+
|2
|NZDJPY+
|2
|NZDUSD+
|2
|USDJPY+
|2
|AUDCHF+
|2
|GBPUSD+
|2
|GBPCAD+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|2
|EURCAD+
|1
|GBPAUD+
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP+
|2
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDNZD+
|2
|USDCHF+
|1
|EURCHF+
|1
|EURUSD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|0
|NZDJPY+
|0
|NZDUSD+
|1
|USDJPY+
|0
|AUDCHF+
|0
|GBPUSD+
|1
|GBPCAD+
|0
|GBPCHF+
|0
|EURCAD+
|0
|GBPAUD+
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP+
|149
|USDCAD+
|57
|AUDNZD+
|352
|USDCHF+
|122
|EURCHF+
|122
|EURUSD+
|131
|AUDUSD+
|10
|NZDJPY+
|-342
|NZDUSD+
|139
|USDJPY+
|64
|AUDCHF+
|38
|GBPUSD+
|79
|GBPCAD+
|43
|GBPCHF+
|41
|EURCAD+
|21
|GBPAUD+
|165
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.99 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
