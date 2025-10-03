- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
122 (89.70%)
Loss Trades:
14 (10.29%)
Best trade:
55.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1.54 USD
Gross Profit:
404.19 USD (14 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.47 USD (667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (131.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.14 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
11.68%
Max deposit load:
11.83%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
86.93
Long Trades:
65 (47.79%)
Short Trades:
71 (52.21%)
Profit Factor:
24.54
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
3.31 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.37 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
31.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
4.46 USD (0.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.85% (4.52 USD)
By Equity:
13.97% (97.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|388
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.90 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA in labs .. do not subscribe !
