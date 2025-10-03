SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / NeuroSterling
Laurent Xavier Richer

NeuroSterling

Laurent Xavier Richer
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
122 (89.70%)
Loss Trades:
14 (10.29%)
Best trade:
55.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1.54 USD
Gross Profit:
404.19 USD (14 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.47 USD (667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (131.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.14 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
11.68%
Max deposit load:
11.83%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
86.93
Long Trades:
65 (47.79%)
Short Trades:
71 (52.21%)
Profit Factor:
24.54
Expected Payoff:
2.85 USD
Average Profit:
3.31 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.37 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
31.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
4.46 USD (0.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.85% (4.52 USD)
By Equity:
13.97% (97.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 136
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 388
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.90 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA in labs .. do not subscribe !
No reviews
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 09:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.09 09:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.03 07:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 07:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 07:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NeuroSterling
999 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
888
USD
12
100%
136
89%
12%
24.54
2.85
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.