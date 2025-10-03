SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SliverFox001
Jessada Jaroenmas

SliverFox001

Jessada Jaroenmas
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 571
Profit Trades:
1 333 (84.85%)
Loss Trades:
238 (15.15%)
Best trade:
65.28 USD
Worst trade:
-212.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 921.01 USD (335 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 999.54 USD (327 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (189.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.13 USD (85)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
21.27%
Max deposit load:
77.28%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
797 (50.73%)
Short Trades:
774 (49.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.94 USD
Average Loss:
-16.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-153.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-247.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.08%
Annual Forecast:
61.68%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
411.02 USD
Maximal:
560.90 USD (86.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.31% (560.90 USD)
By Equity:
41.63% (142.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 1567
USDCHF# 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# -115
USDCHF# 36
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 8.3K
USDCHF# 496
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.28 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 85
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +189.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -153.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 19:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 22:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 21:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 18:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 14:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 17:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SliverFox001
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
421
USD
16
94%
1 571
84%
21%
0.98
-0.05
USD
86%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.