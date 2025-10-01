SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Rozy
Teerathad Booranawisedkul

EA Rozy

Teerathad Booranawisedkul
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 111%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
359
Profit Trades:
281 (78.27%)
Loss Trades:
78 (21.73%)
Best trade:
39.71 USD
Worst trade:
-87.22 USD
Gross Profit:
2 050.83 USD (89 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 716.51 USD (66 872 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (41.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.20 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
5.52%
Max deposit load:
38.60%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
184 (51.25%)
Short Trades:
175 (48.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
7.30 USD
Average Loss:
-22.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-286.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-286.56 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-20.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
286.56 USD (40.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.76% (286.56 USD)
By Equity:
29.97% (125.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 359
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 334
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.71 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.13 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
4 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.21 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 15:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 10:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 01:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.01 16:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 15:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 09:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 09:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.15 09:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 23:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 17:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Rozy
35 USD per month
111%
0
0
USD
634
USD
11
100%
359
78%
6%
1.19
0.93
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.