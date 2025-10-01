- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
359
Profit Trades:
281 (78.27%)
Loss Trades:
78 (21.73%)
Best trade:
39.71 USD
Worst trade:
-87.22 USD
Gross Profit:
2 050.83 USD (89 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 716.51 USD (66 872 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (41.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.20 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
5.52%
Max deposit load:
38.60%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
184 (51.25%)
Short Trades:
175 (48.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
7.30 USD
Average Loss:
-22.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-286.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-286.56 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-20.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
286.56 USD (40.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.76% (286.56 USD)
By Equity:
29.97% (125.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|359
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|334
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.71 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
