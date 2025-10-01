SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TCD FUND
Cong Dat Trinh

TCD FUND

Cong Dat Trinh
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 118%
Exness-Real
1:27
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
154 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
65 (29.68%)
Best trade:
148.12 USD
Worst trade:
-165.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 120.47 USD (26 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 398.17 USD (14 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (273.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
692.04 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
54.10%
Max deposit load:
90.36%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
68 (31.05%)
Short Trades:
151 (68.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
7.86 USD
Average Profit:
26.76 USD
Average Loss:
-36.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-516.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-525.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.74%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
544.59 USD (38.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.61% (99.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.33% (94.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 218
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.7K
BTCUSD 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
BTCUSD -2.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.12 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +273.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -516.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
EarnBroker-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 21
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 27
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 2
IMMFX-Real
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 29
ForexChief-Demo
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 5
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real30
0.00 × 1
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
496 more...
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 14:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:27 - 1:50
2025.10.30 12:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 08:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.03 04:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 02:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.02 14:19
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.02 14:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TCD FUND
5000 USD per month
118%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
13
36%
219
70%
54%
1.71
7.86
USD
7%
1:27
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.