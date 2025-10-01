- Growth
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
154 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
65 (29.68%)
Best trade:
148.12 USD
Worst trade:
-165.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 120.47 USD (26 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 398.17 USD (14 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (273.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
692.04 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
54.10%
Max deposit load:
90.36%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
68 (31.05%)
Short Trades:
151 (68.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
7.86 USD
Average Profit:
26.76 USD
Average Loss:
-36.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-516.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-525.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.74%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
544.59 USD (38.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.61% (99.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.33% (94.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|218
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|BTCUSD
|-2.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +148.12 USD
Worst trade: -165 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +273.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -516.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EarnBroker-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
IMMFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 29
|
ForexChief-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 5
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real30
|0.00 × 1
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 1
