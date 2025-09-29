- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
205 (84.36%)
Loss Trades:
38 (15.64%)
Best trade:
3.35 USD
Worst trade:
-2.77 USD
Gross Profit:
112.67 USD (322 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38.51 USD (93 590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (9.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.08 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
58.74%
Max deposit load:
33.47%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.80
Long Trades:
110 (45.27%)
Short Trades:
133 (54.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.55 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.77 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
45.16%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.23 USD
Maximal:
7.57 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.43% (2.77 USD)
By Equity:
47.73% (28.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|128
|XAUUSD
|36
|BTCUSD
|36
|NZDCAD
|24
|AUDCHF
|18
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|49
|XAUUSD
|-8
|BTCUSD
|22
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDCHF
|4
|USDJPY
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|7.3K
|XAUUSD
|-566
|BTCUSD
|220K
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDCHF
|359
|USDJPY
|47
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.35 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.49 × 37
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.99 × 1665
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.03 × 203
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.03 × 230
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.24 × 719
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.33 × 12
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real17
|1.68 × 156
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.73 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.83 × 53
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.88 × 32
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
101%
0
0
USD
USD
189
USD
USD
12
32%
243
84%
59%
2.92
0.31
USD
USD
48%
1:500