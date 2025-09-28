- Growth
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
116 (72.95%)
Loss Trades:
43 (27.04%)
Best trade:
25.68 USD
Worst trade:
-24.55 USD
Gross Profit:
365.19 USD (14 914 pips)
Gross Loss:
-130.09 USD (7 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (18.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.28 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
22.52%
Max deposit load:
18.21%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.65
Long Trades:
86 (54.09%)
Short Trades:
73 (45.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
1.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.15 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.29%
Annual Forecast:
137.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.59 USD (5.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.90% (41.59 USD)
By Equity:
22.20% (152.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD#
|159
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD#
|235
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD#
|7K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.68 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Algorithmic strategy for GBP/USD (Cable) with proven low drawdown. Designed for consistent returns, disciplined trading, and long-term growth with strict risk control.”
