- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
262
Profit Trades:
125 (47.70%)
Loss Trades:
137 (52.29%)
Best trade:
50.27 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 122.88 USD (516 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 918.89 USD (387 940 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (598.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
598.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
71.11%
Max deposit load:
4.89%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
180 (68.70%)
Short Trades:
82 (31.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
4.60 USD
Average Profit:
40.98 USD
Average Loss:
-28.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-602.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-602.87 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-10.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
346.83 USD
Maximal:
1 066.53 USD (21.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.38% (1 066.53 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (92.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|262
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|129K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.27 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +598.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -602.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
September 25th, 2025
i just want to see my portfolio
