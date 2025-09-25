SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Liberty
Fendy Wijaya Adinoto

Liberty

Fendy Wijaya Adinoto
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 125 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
262
Profit Trades:
125 (47.70%)
Loss Trades:
137 (52.29%)
Best trade:
50.27 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 122.88 USD (516 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 918.89 USD (387 940 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (598.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
598.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
71.11%
Max deposit load:
4.89%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
180 (68.70%)
Short Trades:
82 (31.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
4.60 USD
Average Profit:
40.98 USD
Average Loss:
-28.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-602.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-602.87 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-10.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
346.83 USD
Maximal:
1 066.53 USD (21.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.38% (1 066.53 USD)
By Equity:
3.19% (92.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 262
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 129K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.27 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +598.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -602.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
September 25th, 2025


i just want to see my portfolio

No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 10:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 18:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 04:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.25 09:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 09:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 04:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 04:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 04:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.