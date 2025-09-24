SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PBX AI Trading Agent M1
KITTINU MUAYTENG

PBX AI Trading Agent M1

KITTINU MUAYTENG
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 104%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
49 (50.51%)
Loss Trades:
48 (49.48%)
Best trade:
109.14 USD
Worst trade:
-46.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 386.57 USD (139 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-864.88 USD (86 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (159.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.92 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
23.70%
Max deposit load:
4.70%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
97 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
5.38 USD
Average Profit:
28.30 USD
Average Loss:
-18.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-281.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-281.42 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
34.67%
Annual Forecast:
420.62%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.59 USD
Maximal:
359.86 USD (39.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.45% (359.86 USD)
By Equity:
8.27% (58.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-VIP 97
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-VIP 522
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-VIP 54K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +109.14 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +159.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -281.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 17:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 09:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.16 16:31
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.16 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.13 16:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 10:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 09:49
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
