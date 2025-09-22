SignalsSections
Nika Van Den Berg

Gold Capital Consistency GCC

Nika Van Den Berg
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 339%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
122 (55.96%)
Loss Trades:
96 (44.04%)
Best trade:
523.22 USD
Worst trade:
-1 094.60 USD
Gross Profit:
10 238.19 USD (551 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 161.88 USD (291 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (1 836.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 836.74 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
93.38%
Max deposit load:
148.08%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.25
Long Trades:
204 (93.58%)
Short Trades:
14 (6.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
14.11 USD
Average Profit:
83.92 USD
Average Loss:
-74.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-568.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 205.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
74.50%
Annual Forecast:
903.95%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
243.36 USD
Maximal:
2 454.99 USD (90.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.44% (2 455.12 USD)
By Equity:
76.35% (2 261.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 260K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +523.22 USD
Worst trade: -1 095 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 836.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -568.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.29 × 946
XAU/USD strategy focusing on long term consistency.
Utilizing aspects of dollar cost averaging techniques and trailing stop losses to maximize profit while protecting capital.
No reviews
2026.01.12 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 06:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 05:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 02:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
