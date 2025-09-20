SignalsSections
Andreas Wipfli

Goldspirit

Andreas Wipfli
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -61%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
56 (84.84%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.15%)
Best trade:
70.35 USD
Worst trade:
-510.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 393.87 USD (14 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 594.30 USD (13 968 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (391.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.51 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
2.55%
Max deposit load:
50.85%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.24
Long Trades:
36 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
30 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-3.04 USD
Average Profit:
24.89 USD
Average Loss:
-159.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-214.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-510.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-74.73%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
211.50 USD
Maximal:
819.53 USD (90.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.07% (819.45 USD)
By Equity:
56.44% (212.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# -200
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 348
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.35 USD
Worst trade: -510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 12:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 06:29
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 06:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 19:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.12 14:21
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 12:30
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 09:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 08:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
