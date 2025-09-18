- Growth
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
68 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
17 (20.00%)
Best trade:
380.20 USD
Worst trade:
-66.12 USD
Gross Profit:
3 255.69 USD (14 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-587.63 USD (3 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (226.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
672.51 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
71.80%
Max deposit load:
8.33%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
14.21
Long Trades:
44 (51.76%)
Short Trades:
41 (48.24%)
Profit Factor:
5.54
Expected Payoff:
31.39 USD
Average Profit:
47.88 USD
Average Loss:
-34.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-185.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-185.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
24.78%
Annual Forecast:
300.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
79.14 USD
Maximal:
187.77 USD (3.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.67% (187.67 USD)
By Equity:
27.62% (1 544.94 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|85
|

|

|

Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|

|

|

Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|11K
|

|

|

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 1492
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.49 × 92
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.78 × 15551
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.87 × 30
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
150 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
USD
6.4K
USD
USD
13
100%
85
80%
72%
5.54
31.39
USD
USD
28%
1:500