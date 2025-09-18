The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 1 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.00 × 9 ICMarkets-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 0.11 × 109 Exness-MT5Real11 0.25 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.29 × 7 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.49 × 1492 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.49 × 92 Exness-MT5Real31 0.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.50 × 4 MilliyFXGlobal-Server 0.58 × 12 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 Exness-MT5Real8 0.67 × 12 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.67 × 3 Tradeview-Live 0.67 × 9 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.78 × 15551 Coinexx-Live 0.79 × 120 Alpari-MT5 0.84 × 31 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.87 × 30 Axiory-Live 1.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 1.02 × 49 58 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor