- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
723
Profit Trades:
535 (73.99%)
Loss Trades:
188 (26.00%)
Best trade:
13 624.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-9 150.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
177 228.00 JPY (56 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 334.00 JPY (37 891 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (6 941.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 624.00 JPY (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.95%
Max deposit load:
181.05%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.26
Long Trades:
340 (47.03%)
Short Trades:
383 (52.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
106.35 JPY
Average Profit:
331.27 JPY
Average Loss:
-533.69 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-12 075.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 075.00 JPY (6)
Monthly growth:
18.66%
Annual Forecast:
226.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
408.00 JPY
Maximal:
14 612.00 JPY (8.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.00% (14 612.00 JPY)
By Equity:
83.39% (166 410.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|380
|AUDCAD
|227
|USDJPY
|63
|GBPJPY
|45
|GBPCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|275
|AUDCAD
|200
|USDJPY
|75
|GBPJPY
|116
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|0
|EURNZD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|8.3K
|AUDCAD
|6.7K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|1.6K
|GBPCHF
|154
|EURAUD
|64
|EURCAD
|-48
|EURGBP
|25
|EURNZD
|217
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13 624.00 JPY
Worst trade: -9 150 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 941.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 075.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 52
|
PrimeXBroker-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 176
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 112
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 22
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.05 × 64
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.13 × 75
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.21 × 70
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.27 × 26
|
FBS-Real
|0.29 × 7
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
USD
204K
JPY
JPY
17
98%
723
73%
99%
1.76
106.35
JPY
JPY
83%
1:400