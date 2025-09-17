SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Grid Pro
Miyu Yamauchi

Grid Pro

Miyu Yamauchi
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
FxPro-MT5
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
723
Profit Trades:
535 (73.99%)
Loss Trades:
188 (26.00%)
Best trade:
13 624.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-9 150.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
177 228.00 JPY (56 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100 334.00 JPY (37 891 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (6 941.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 624.00 JPY (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.95%
Max deposit load:
181.05%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.26
Long Trades:
340 (47.03%)
Short Trades:
383 (52.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
106.35 JPY
Average Profit:
331.27 JPY
Average Loss:
-533.69 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-12 075.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 075.00 JPY (6)
Monthly growth:
18.66%
Annual Forecast:
226.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
408.00 JPY
Maximal:
14 612.00 JPY (8.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.00% (14 612.00 JPY)
By Equity:
83.39% (166 410.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 380
AUDCAD 227
USDJPY 63
GBPJPY 45
GBPCHF 2
EURAUD 2
EURCAD 2
EURGBP 1
EURNZD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 275
AUDCAD 200
USDJPY 75
GBPJPY 116
GBPCHF 3
EURAUD 2
EURCAD 1
EURGBP 0
EURNZD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8.3K
AUDCAD 6.7K
USDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 1.6K
GBPCHF 154
EURAUD 64
EURCAD -48
EURGBP 25
EURNZD 217
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13 624.00 JPY
Worst trade: -9 150 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 941.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 075.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 52
PrimeXBroker-Live
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 176
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 112
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 22
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
ICMarkets-MT5
0.05 × 64
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.13 × 75
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.21 × 70
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.27 × 26
FBS-Real
0.29 × 7
15 more...
2025.12.24 05:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 22:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 16:29
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 10:23
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 15:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2025.10.20 13:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 12:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 15:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 03:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Grid Pro
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
204K
JPY
17
98%
723
73%
99%
1.76
106.35
JPY
83%
1:400
