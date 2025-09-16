SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ATI Serok Gold 6T45
Lim Tonny

ATI Serok Gold 6T45

Lim Tonny
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -33%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
383 (95.03%)
Loss Trades:
20 (4.96%)
Best trade:
194.73 USD
Worst trade:
-576.70 USD
Gross Profit:
4 039.15 USD (265 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 823.65 USD (200 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
161 (1 764.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 764.76 USD (161)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
53.24%
Max deposit load:
58.00%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
403 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
10.55 USD
Average Loss:
-191.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 553.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 553.13 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
96.38%
Annual Forecast:
1 169.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 367.23 USD
Maximal:
3 553.13 USD (84.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.88% (3 553.13 USD)
By Equity:
89.00% (3 725.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 403
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 216
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 65K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +194.73 USD
Worst trade: -577 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 161
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 764.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 553.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.14 23:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 17:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 07:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 16:21
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 15:12
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.12 23:33
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.12 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 06:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 15:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.16 15:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
