Aurum Alpha
Matias Hernan Nulman

Aurum Alpha

Matias Hernan Nulman
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 158%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
580
Profit Trades:
395 (68.10%)
Loss Trades:
185 (31.90%)
Best trade:
378.07 USD
Worst trade:
-602.16 USD
Gross Profit:
15 863.77 USD (1 427 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 663.19 USD (484 841 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (746.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 362.83 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
5.53%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.84
Long Trades:
479 (82.59%)
Short Trades:
101 (17.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
10.69 USD
Average Profit:
40.16 USD
Average Loss:
-52.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-141.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 312.78 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
17.95%
Annual Forecast:
217.80%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.49 USD
Maximal:
1 616.58 USD (17.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.62% (750.88 USD)
By Equity:
10.46% (412.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 423
DE40 30
BTCUSD 29
US500 21
USTEC 15
EURUSD 9
US30 9
ETHUSD 8
USDJPY 6
GBPUSD 5
SOLUSD 5
AUDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
GBPJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.3K
DE40 -370
BTCUSD 7
US500 408
USTEC 303
EURUSD 142
US30 -780
ETHUSD 0
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1K
SOLUSD 0
AUDCHF 74
AUDUSD 302
USDCAD 258
NZDJPY 142
AUDJPY -27
USDCHF 136
GBPJPY 121
NZDUSD 145
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 147K
DE40 -3.9K
BTCUSD 58K
US500 6.2K
USTEC 105K
EURUSD -205
US30 -141K
ETHUSD 2K
USDJPY 39
GBPUSD 2.4K
SOLUSD -660
AUDCHF -294
AUDUSD 1.1K
USDCAD 735
NZDJPY 2K
AUDJPY -2K
USDCHF 728
GBPJPY 564
NZDUSD 627
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +378.07 USD
Worst trade: -602 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +746.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.14 × 14
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.47 × 53
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 184
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
83 more...
No reviews
2025.12.09 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 21:00
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 02:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 08:48
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 09:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 09:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 12:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.27 02:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 00:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 23:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
