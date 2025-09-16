- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
580
Profit Trades:
395 (68.10%)
Loss Trades:
185 (31.90%)
Best trade:
378.07 USD
Worst trade:
-602.16 USD
Gross Profit:
15 863.77 USD (1 427 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 663.19 USD (484 841 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (746.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 362.83 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
5.53%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.84
Long Trades:
479 (82.59%)
Short Trades:
101 (17.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
10.69 USD
Average Profit:
40.16 USD
Average Loss:
-52.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-141.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 312.78 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
17.95%
Annual Forecast:
217.80%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.49 USD
Maximal:
1 616.58 USD (17.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.62% (750.88 USD)
By Equity:
10.46% (412.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|423
|DE40
|30
|BTCUSD
|29
|US500
|21
|USTEC
|15
|EURUSD
|9
|US30
|9
|ETHUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|5
|SOLUSD
|5
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|DE40
|-370
|BTCUSD
|7
|US500
|408
|USTEC
|303
|EURUSD
|142
|US30
|-780
|ETHUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1K
|SOLUSD
|0
|AUDCHF
|74
|AUDUSD
|302
|USDCAD
|258
|NZDJPY
|142
|AUDJPY
|-27
|USDCHF
|136
|GBPJPY
|121
|NZDUSD
|145
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|147K
|DE40
|-3.9K
|BTCUSD
|58K
|US500
|6.2K
|USTEC
|105K
|EURUSD
|-205
|US30
|-141K
|ETHUSD
|2K
|USDJPY
|39
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|SOLUSD
|-660
|AUDCHF
|-294
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|735
|NZDJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|-2K
|USDCHF
|728
|GBPJPY
|564
|NZDUSD
|627
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +378.07 USD
Worst trade: -602 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +746.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.14 × 14
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.47 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 184
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
158%
0
0
USD
USD
24K
USD
USD
17
88%
580
68%
100%
1.64
10.69
USD
USD
18%
1:500