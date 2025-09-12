SignalsSections
Xin Tan

V I P E R

Xin Tan
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 126%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
367
Profit Trades:
276 (75.20%)
Loss Trades:
91 (24.80%)
Best trade:
290.03 USD
Worst trade:
-315.48 USD
Gross Profit:
5 110.70 USD (1 111 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 794.03 USD (931 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (138.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
581.44 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.23%
Max deposit load:
5.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
208 (56.68%)
Short Trades:
159 (43.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
18.52 USD
Average Loss:
-41.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-151.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-315.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.29%
Annual Forecast:
76.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
136.82 USD
Maximal:
320.64 USD (58.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.28% (255.67 USD)
By Equity:
44.16% (1 145.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 265
BTCUSD# 17
EURGBP# 9
GBPUSD# 8
EURUSD# 7
AUDNZD# 6
AUDCHF# 6
GBPCAD# 6
GBPJPY# 5
EURCAD# 5
USDJPY# 4
EURJPY# 4
GBPCHF# 3
AUDCAD# 3
EURCHF# 3
USDCHF# 3
EURNZD# 2
USDCAD# 2
EURAUD# 2
NZDCHF# 2
NZDCAD# 1
GBPNZD# 1
AUDJPY# 1
NZDUSD# 1
AUDUSD# 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 1.2K
BTCUSD# 16
EURGBP# 9
GBPUSD# 20
EURUSD# 30
AUDNZD# -28
AUDCHF# 9
GBPCAD# 15
GBPJPY# -2
EURCAD# 30
USDJPY# -24
EURJPY# -7
GBPCHF# -9
AUDCAD# 15
EURCHF# 46
USDCHF# -2
EURNZD# 5
USDCAD# -21
EURAUD# 26
NZDCHF# -15
NZDCAD# 0
GBPNZD# -2
AUDJPY# -6
NZDUSD# 1
AUDUSD# -12
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 120K
BTCUSD# 57K
EURGBP# 351
GBPUSD# -818
EURUSD# 1.2K
AUDNZD# -1.6K
AUDCHF# 401
GBPCAD# 1.2K
GBPJPY# -48
EURCAD# 1.8K
USDJPY# -1.5K
EURJPY# -586
GBPCHF# -366
AUDCAD# 1.1K
EURCHF# 1.8K
USDCHF# -132
EURNZD# 836
USDCAD# -1.4K
EURAUD# 2K
NZDCHF# -396
NZDCAD# 33
GBPNZD# -150
AUDJPY# -284
NZDUSD# 63
AUDUSD# -400
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +290.03 USD
Worst trade: -315 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

1, past performance is not the account to ensure that a future returns, foreign exchange risk, the investment need to be careful!
2, my trading system is relatively stable, control risks as far as possible;
3, documentary, users will need to fund net worth more than $3000, set up the documentary proportion less than 60%（Use no more than：less than 60%）
No reviews
2025.12.04 03:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 18:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 14:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
