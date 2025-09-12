- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
367
Profit Trades:
276 (75.20%)
Loss Trades:
91 (24.80%)
Best trade:
290.03 USD
Worst trade:
-315.48 USD
Gross Profit:
5 110.70 USD (1 111 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 794.03 USD (931 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (138.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
581.44 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.23%
Max deposit load:
5.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
208 (56.68%)
Short Trades:
159 (43.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
18.52 USD
Average Loss:
-41.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-151.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-315.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.29%
Annual Forecast:
76.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
136.82 USD
Maximal:
320.64 USD (58.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.28% (255.67 USD)
By Equity:
44.16% (1 145.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|265
|BTCUSD#
|17
|EURGBP#
|9
|GBPUSD#
|8
|EURUSD#
|7
|AUDNZD#
|6
|AUDCHF#
|6
|GBPCAD#
|6
|GBPJPY#
|5
|EURCAD#
|5
|USDJPY#
|4
|EURJPY#
|4
|GBPCHF#
|3
|AUDCAD#
|3
|EURCHF#
|3
|USDCHF#
|3
|EURNZD#
|2
|USDCAD#
|2
|EURAUD#
|2
|NZDCHF#
|2
|NZDCAD#
|1
|GBPNZD#
|1
|AUDJPY#
|1
|NZDUSD#
|1
|AUDUSD#
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1.2K
|BTCUSD#
|16
|EURGBP#
|9
|GBPUSD#
|20
|EURUSD#
|30
|AUDNZD#
|-28
|AUDCHF#
|9
|GBPCAD#
|15
|GBPJPY#
|-2
|EURCAD#
|30
|USDJPY#
|-24
|EURJPY#
|-7
|GBPCHF#
|-9
|AUDCAD#
|15
|EURCHF#
|46
|USDCHF#
|-2
|EURNZD#
|5
|USDCAD#
|-21
|EURAUD#
|26
|NZDCHF#
|-15
|NZDCAD#
|0
|GBPNZD#
|-2
|AUDJPY#
|-6
|NZDUSD#
|1
|AUDUSD#
|-12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|120K
|BTCUSD#
|57K
|EURGBP#
|351
|GBPUSD#
|-818
|EURUSD#
|1.2K
|AUDNZD#
|-1.6K
|AUDCHF#
|401
|GBPCAD#
|1.2K
|GBPJPY#
|-48
|EURCAD#
|1.8K
|USDJPY#
|-1.5K
|EURJPY#
|-586
|GBPCHF#
|-366
|AUDCAD#
|1.1K
|EURCHF#
|1.8K
|USDCHF#
|-132
|EURNZD#
|836
|USDCAD#
|-1.4K
|EURAUD#
|2K
|NZDCHF#
|-396
|NZDCAD#
|33
|GBPNZD#
|-150
|AUDJPY#
|-284
|NZDUSD#
|63
|AUDUSD#
|-400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +290.03 USD
Worst trade: -315 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
1, past performance is not the account to ensure that a future returns, foreign exchange risk, the investment need to be careful!
2, my trading system is relatively stable, control risks as far as possible;
3, documentary, users will need to fund net worth more than $3000, set up the documentary proportion less than 60%（Use no more than：less than 60%）
