Fuchao Wang

JINNIUFX5

Fuchao Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
480 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2016 51%
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 783
Profit Trades:
4 872 (62.59%)
Loss Trades:
2 911 (37.40%)
Best trade:
1 753.77 USD
Worst trade:
-4 493.40 USD
Gross Profit:
47 557.92 USD (1 181 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 013.22 USD (1 268 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3 764.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 764.22 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
94.69%
Max deposit load:
124.07%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
3 870 (49.72%)
Short Trades:
3 913 (50.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
9.76 USD
Average Loss:
-14.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-14 111.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 111.80 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-80.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18 651.98 USD (66.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.41% (18 651.98 USD)
By Equity:
80.18% (18 537.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 5909
GBPUSD 1655
GBPJPY 219
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 20K
GBPUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY -17K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 60K
GBPUSD -32K
GBPJPY -112K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 753.77 USD
Worst trade: -4 493 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 764.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14 111.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackwellGlobal2-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 13
XM.COM-Real 1
0.00 × 10
TahoeGroup-Live
0.74 × 175
CPTMarkets-Live
1.17 × 2761
FXCM-USDReal01
1.33 × 12
No reviews
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 3361 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 17:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 13:33
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 10:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
