- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 736
Profit Trades:
1 654 (95.27%)
Loss Trades:
82 (4.72%)
Best trade:
22 974.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 711.00 USD
Gross Profit:
548 261.75 USD (1 498 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-148 311.50 USD (296 581 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
692 (238 211.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238 211.75 USD (692)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
37.76%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.75
Long Trades:
1 011 (58.24%)
Short Trades:
725 (41.76%)
Profit Factor:
3.70
Expected Payoff:
230.39 USD
Average Profit:
331.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1 808.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17 647.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 401.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.59%
Annual Forecast:
79.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25 401.50 USD (5.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.55% (25 401.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1736
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|400K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22 974.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 711 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 692
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +238 211.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 647.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
170K
USD
USD
27
99%
1 736
95%
100%
3.69
230.39
USD
USD
11%
1:200