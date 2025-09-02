SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLDEN PP
Senja Karesa Putri

GOLDEN PP

Senja Karesa Putri
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 736
Profit Trades:
1 654 (95.27%)
Loss Trades:
82 (4.72%)
Best trade:
22 974.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 711.00 USD
Gross Profit:
548 261.75 USD (1 498 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-148 311.50 USD (296 581 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
692 (238 211.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238 211.75 USD (692)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
37.76%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.75
Long Trades:
1 011 (58.24%)
Short Trades:
725 (41.76%)
Profit Factor:
3.70
Expected Payoff:
230.39 USD
Average Profit:
331.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1 808.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17 647.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 401.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.59%
Annual Forecast:
79.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25 401.50 USD (5.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.55% (25 401.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1736
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 400K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22 974.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 711 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 692
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +238 211.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 647.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 16:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 12:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 00:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 09:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 22:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 21:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 20:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 17:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 17:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLDEN PP
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
170K
USD
27
99%
1 736
95%
100%
3.69
230.39
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.