SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Golden myFXprovider
Nicolas Dimanche

Golden myFXprovider

Nicolas Dimanche
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
96 (96.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (4.00%)
Best trade:
29.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
256.21 EUR (23 807 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.15 EUR (11 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (91.94 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.94 EUR (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
8.18%
Max deposit load:
0.44%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.56
Long Trades:
75 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
25 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
1.49 EUR
Average Profit:
2.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-26.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.80 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.56%
Annual Forecast:
18.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
26.83 EUR (0.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.51% (26.21 EUR)
By Equity:
1.77% (90.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 170
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.02 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.94 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.80 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Follow a successful trader through our managed trading account.
Take advantage of our performance and experience of the financial markets.


No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.15 08:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 18:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 00:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 14:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 15:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 19:58
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 19:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 19:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
