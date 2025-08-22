- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
96 (96.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (4.00%)
Best trade:
29.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
256.21 EUR (23 807 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.15 EUR (11 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (91.94 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.94 EUR (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
8.18%
Max deposit load:
0.44%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.56
Long Trades:
75 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
25 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
1.49 EUR
Average Profit:
2.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-26.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.80 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.56%
Annual Forecast:
18.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
26.83 EUR (0.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.51% (26.21 EUR)
By Equity:
1.77% (90.97 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|170
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.02 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.94 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.80 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
No reviews
