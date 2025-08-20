SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FXEATech
Otavio Pascarelli

FXEATech

Otavio Pascarelli
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
Forex.com-Live 122
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
313
Profit Trades:
219 (69.96%)
Loss Trades:
94 (30.03%)
Best trade:
35.16 USD
Worst trade:
-40.44 USD
Gross Profit:
1 096.56 USD (80 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-577.63 USD (34 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (17.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
179.36 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
99.58%
Max deposit load:
38.15%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
183 (58.47%)
Short Trades:
130 (41.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
5.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-143.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.88%
Annual Forecast:
10.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.49 USD
Maximal:
164.40 USD (1.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.82% (164.40 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (1 587.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 107
AUDCAD 60
EURCAD 55
NZDUSD 33
EURGBP 33
GBPUSD 12
EURJPY 9
EURUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 72
AUDCAD 92
EURCAD 105
NZDUSD 45
EURGBP 48
GBPUSD 70
EURJPY 81
EURUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 6.2K
AUDCAD 7.4K
EURCAD 11K
NZDUSD 3.3K
EURGBP 3.6K
GBPUSD 7K
EURJPY 6.1K
EURUSD 584
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.16 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 122" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 17
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 2
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 3
Forex.com-Live 124
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 43
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 3
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.09 × 123
XMGlobal-Real 41
0.13 × 47
ICMarkets-Live19
0.14 × 134
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.15 × 40
FOREX.comCA-Demo 129
0.16 × 38
BDSwissGlobal-Real02
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live01
0.18 × 39
Coinexx-Live
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.33 × 24
AMarkets-Real
0.50 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.54 × 50
21 more...
FXEA Tech Portfolio containing a basket of 5 different EA's.
No reviews
2025.10.30 05:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 02:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 01:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 13:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 14:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.21 14:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.21 14:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 13:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.21 13:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.21 13:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 20:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 963 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 20:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 963 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 20:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

