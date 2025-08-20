- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
313
Profit Trades:
219 (69.96%)
Loss Trades:
94 (30.03%)
Best trade:
35.16 USD
Worst trade:
-40.44 USD
Gross Profit:
1 096.56 USD (80 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-577.63 USD (34 836 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (17.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
179.36 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
99.58%
Max deposit load:
38.15%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
183 (58.47%)
Short Trades:
130 (41.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
5.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-143.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.88%
Annual Forecast:
10.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.49 USD
Maximal:
164.40 USD (1.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.82% (164.40 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (1 587.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|107
|AUDCAD
|60
|EURCAD
|55
|NZDUSD
|33
|EURGBP
|33
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURJPY
|9
|EURUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|72
|AUDCAD
|92
|EURCAD
|105
|NZDUSD
|45
|EURGBP
|48
|GBPUSD
|70
|EURJPY
|81
|EURUSD
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|6.2K
|AUDCAD
|7.4K
|EURCAD
|11K
|NZDUSD
|3.3K
|EURGBP
|3.6K
|GBPUSD
|7K
|EURJPY
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|584
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.16 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 122" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 17
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 2
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Forex.com-Live 124
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 43
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.09 × 123
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.13 × 47
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.14 × 134
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.15 × 40
|
FOREX.comCA-Demo 129
|0.16 × 38
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real02
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.18 × 39
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.33 × 24
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.50 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.54 × 50
FXEA Tech Portfolio containing a basket of 5 different EA's.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
18
100%
313
69%
100%
1.89
1.66
USD
USD
16%
1:50