Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
55 (67.07%)
Loss Trades:
27 (32.93%)
Best trade:
17.04 USD
Worst trade:
-11.90 USD
Gross Profit:
111.61 USD (7 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-57.81 USD (4 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (11.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.51 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
24.54%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.39
Long Trades:
67 (81.71%)
Short Trades:
15 (18.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.00 USD
Maximal:
15.85 USD (3.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.09% (15.87 USD)
By Equity:
8.63% (41.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|30
|USDCAD
|17
|AUDNZD
|13
|AUDCAD
|10
|NZDUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDNZD
|9
|AUDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|373
|USDCAD
|316
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|509
|NZDUSD
|397
|USDJPY
|-191
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.56 × 351
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 13
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.17 × 42
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.67 × 18
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.60 × 5
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|3.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.73 × 107
|
Alpari-MT5
|3.85 × 40
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.35 × 101
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|6.13 × 72
|
FBS-Real
|11.10 × 60
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|15.90 × 10
