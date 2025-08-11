SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Too much growth
Daren Bar

Too much growth

Daren Bar
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 194
Profit Trades:
423 (35.42%)
Loss Trades:
771 (64.57%)
Best trade:
27.72 USD
Worst trade:
-7.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 050.91 USD (178 147 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 022.66 USD (146 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (20.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
14.25%
Max deposit load:
172.79%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
436 (36.52%)
Short Trades:
758 (63.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-98.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.41 USD (41)
Monthly growth:
-57.65%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.37 USD
Maximal:
146.41 USD (79.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.29% (146.39 USD)
By Equity:
44.78% (10.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 674
.USTECHCash 493
.US500Cash 16
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash -72
.USTECHCash 91
.US500Cash -7
EURUSD 20
GBPUSD -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 8.7K
.USTECHCash 21K
.US500Cash 440
EURUSD 2K
GBPUSD -81
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.72 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 41
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.58 × 3244
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.16 × 202
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.39 × 344
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.47 × 133
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
45 more...
YOLO trading!


SCALP - intraday


! High Risk !  100% Risk !

I trade for myself first of all..so no complaints !


(The statistics don't quite correspond to reality... because sometimes I split a trade into several, and sometimes I enter with one position...)

No reviews
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 09:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 09:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 10:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 09:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 10:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 10:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
