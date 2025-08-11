- Growth
Trades:
1 194
Profit Trades:
423 (35.42%)
Loss Trades:
771 (64.57%)
Best trade:
27.72 USD
Worst trade:
-7.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 050.91 USD (178 147 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 022.66 USD (146 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (20.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
14.25%
Max deposit load:
172.79%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
436 (36.52%)
Short Trades:
758 (63.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-1.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-98.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.41 USD (41)
Monthly growth:
-57.65%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.37 USD
Maximal:
146.41 USD (79.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.29% (146.39 USD)
By Equity:
44.78% (10.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.DE40Cash
|674
|.USTECHCash
|493
|.US500Cash
|16
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.DE40Cash
|-72
|.USTECHCash
|91
|.US500Cash
|-7
|EURUSD
|20
|GBPUSD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.DE40Cash
|8.7K
|.USTECHCash
|21K
|.US500Cash
|440
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPUSD
|-81
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.72 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 41
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.58 × 3244
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.16 × 202
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.39 × 344
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
YOLO trading!
SCALP - intraday
! High Risk ! 100% Risk !
I trade for myself first of all..so no complaints !
(The statistics don't quite correspond to reality... because sometimes I split a trade into several, and sometimes I enter with one position...)
No reviews
1:500