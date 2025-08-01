SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cryptowanlanid XAU5S
Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid XAU5S

Nuttapon Maneechote
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
4 / 1.6K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
301
Profit Trades:
236 (78.40%)
Loss Trades:
65 (21.59%)
Best trade:
36.33 USD
Worst trade:
-25.29 USD
Gross Profit:
1 353.57 USD (45 701 pips)
Gross Loss:
-397.65 USD (12 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (55.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.89 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
2.21%
Max deposit load:
21.71%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.65
Long Trades:
286 (95.02%)
Short Trades:
15 (4.98%)
Profit Factor:
3.40
Expected Payoff:
3.18 USD
Average Profit:
5.74 USD
Average Loss:
-6.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-57.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.31%
Annual Forecast:
185.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
57.42 USD (3.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (57.69 USD)
By Equity:
21.51% (238.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 301
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 956
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 34K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.33 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 23:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 23:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 20:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.11 00:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 00:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 10:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 23:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 20:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
