Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG AUNU B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 187%
ECMarkets-Live03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
266
Profit Trades:
160 (60.15%)
Loss Trades:
106 (39.85%)
Best trade:
18.39 USD
Worst trade:
-15.35 USD
Gross Profit:
732.50 USD (42 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-357.79 USD (30 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (26.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
89.28%
Max deposit load:
18.04%
Latest trade:
52 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
15.73
Long Trades:
143 (53.76%)
Short Trades:
123 (46.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
4.58 USD
Average Loss:
-3.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-16.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.65 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.11%
Annual Forecast:
134.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.82 USD (4.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.57% (21.77 USD)
By Equity:
46.71% (251.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 137
NZDUSD 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 251
NZDUSD 124
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 7.7K
NZDUSD 3.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.39 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
No reviews
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 06:10
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 04:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 22:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 11:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 19:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 15:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.04 11:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.01 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
