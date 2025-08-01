- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
266
Profit Trades:
160 (60.15%)
Loss Trades:
106 (39.85%)
Best trade:
18.39 USD
Worst trade:
-15.35 USD
Gross Profit:
732.50 USD (42 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-357.79 USD (30 805 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (26.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
89.28%
Max deposit load:
18.04%
Latest trade:
52 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
15.73
Long Trades:
143 (53.76%)
Short Trades:
123 (46.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.41 USD
Average Profit:
4.58 USD
Average Loss:
-3.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-16.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.65 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.11%
Annual Forecast:
134.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.82 USD (4.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.57% (21.77 USD)
By Equity:
46.71% (251.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|137
|NZDUSD
|129
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|251
|NZDUSD
|124
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|7.7K
|NZDUSD
|3.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.39 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.31 USD
No data
