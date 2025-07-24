SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Nam Anh Investor
Huu Nam Nguyen

Nam Anh Investor

Huu Nam Nguyen
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
Exness-Real4
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 011
Profit Trades:
2 546 (63.47%)
Loss Trades:
1 465 (36.52%)
Best trade:
27.74 USD
Worst trade:
-73.12 USD
Gross Profit:
3 469.38 USD (3 324 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 698.58 USD (3 457 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (44.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.42 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
6.73%
Max deposit load:
60.10%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
1 514 (37.75%)
Short Trades:
2 497 (62.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.36 USD
Average Loss:
-2.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-201.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.21 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
9.37%
Annual Forecast:
113.64%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
332.94 USD
Maximal:
763.56 USD (39.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.72% (763.56 USD)
By Equity:
14.08% (138.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4007
BTCUSD 2
EURUSD 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -224
BTCUSD -6
EURUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -77K
BTCUSD -56K
EURUSD -1
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.74 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -201.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
DivenFX-Main
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 14
0.00 × 1
GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-USA.com
0.00 × 1
UMOFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-Classic Server
0.00 × 2
ForexInn-Real
0.00 × 1
MFXBroker-Cent
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.14 × 7
LatAmFX-Live Server
0.17 × 29
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.18 × 65
ICMarkets-Live2
0.22 × 27
MMCIS-Demo
0.27 × 11
Exness-Real
0.32 × 11991
Exness-Real4
0.37 × 54084
Admiral-Live
0.40 × 5
109 more...
No reviews
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 16:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 10:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 17:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 11:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 04:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 03:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 10:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 09:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 04:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 02:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 06:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.03 06:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
