- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 011
Profit Trades:
2 546 (63.47%)
Loss Trades:
1 465 (36.52%)
Best trade:
27.74 USD
Worst trade:
-73.12 USD
Gross Profit:
3 469.38 USD (3 324 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 698.58 USD (3 457 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (44.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.42 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
6.73%
Max deposit load:
60.10%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
1 514 (37.75%)
Short Trades:
2 497 (62.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.36 USD
Average Loss:
-2.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-201.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.21 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
9.37%
Annual Forecast:
113.64%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
332.94 USD
Maximal:
763.56 USD (39.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.72% (763.56 USD)
By Equity:
14.08% (138.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4007
|BTCUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-224
|BTCUSD
|-6
|EURUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-77K
|BTCUSD
|-56K
|EURUSD
|-1
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.74 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -201.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
DivenFX-Main
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
GAINSY-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-USA.com
|0.00 × 1
|
UMOFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-Classic Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexInn-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MFXBroker-Cent
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.14 × 7
|
LatAmFX-Live Server
|0.17 × 29
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.18 × 65
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.22 × 27
|
MMCIS-Demo
|0.27 × 11
|
Exness-Real
|0.32 × 11991
|
Exness-Real4
|0.37 × 54084
|
Admiral-Live
|0.40 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
USD
435
USD
USD
25
84%
4 011
63%
7%
0.93
-0.06
USD
USD
70%
1:200