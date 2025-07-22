SignalsSections
Ntsibiseng Thommy Mokgatla

TPautomated

Ntsibiseng Thommy Mokgatla
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 114%
OctaFX-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
175
Profit Trades:
169 (96.57%)
Loss Trades:
6 (3.43%)
Best trade:
33.04 USD
Worst trade:
-20.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 011.00 USD (99 952 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.41 USD (3 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
83 (495.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
495.57 USD (83)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
72.94%
Max deposit load:
92.97%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
30.04
Long Trades:
175 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
28.55
Expected Payoff:
5.57 USD
Average Profit:
5.98 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-32.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.48 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.67%
Annual Forecast:
56.69%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.87 USD
Maximal:
32.48 USD (7.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.03% (32.48 USD)
By Equity:
52.46% (79.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 79
US30 68
GER40 18
EURAUD 4
NAS100.Daily 4
UK100 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 440
US30 456
GER40 97
EURAUD 5
NAS100.Daily -26
UK100 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 44K
US30 46K
GER40 8.3K
EURAUD 714
NAS100.Daily -2.6K
UK100 298
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.04 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 83
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +495.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.73 × 33
OctaFX-Real2
1.38 × 37
VolansTrade-Server
2.14 × 7
FBS-Real
2.50 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.00 × 1
Turning points mechanical trading Auto
No reviews
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 20:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 01:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 19:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 11:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 18:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 00:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 03:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 16:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TPautomated
30 USD per month
1 114%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
22
1%
175
96%
73%
28.55
5.57
USD
52%
1:500
