Gerry Anggriawan

Trendlock EA XAUUSD Set1

Gerry Anggriawan
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 100%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
143 (92.25%)
Loss Trades:
12 (7.74%)
Best trade:
7.18 USD
Worst trade:
-10.03 USD
Gross Profit:
125.63 USD (13 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.19 USD (9 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (23.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.50 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.34%
Max deposit load:
24.41%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
85 (54.84%)
Short Trades:
70 (45.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.88 USD
Average Loss:
-8.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.67%
Annual Forecast:
44.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
36.03 USD (49.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.68% (35.99 USD)
By Equity:
12.84% (4.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 155
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.18 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.83 × 5968
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
3.02 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.08 × 197
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.12 × 835
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
No reviews
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 16:19
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 17:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 15:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 13:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 15:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.15 15:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.15 15:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.15 14:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trendlock EA XAUUSD Set1
30 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
194
USD
26
100%
155
92%
0%
1.26
0.17
USD
27%
1:500
