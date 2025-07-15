- Growth
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
143 (92.25%)
Loss Trades:
12 (7.74%)
Best trade:
7.18 USD
Worst trade:
-10.03 USD
Gross Profit:
125.63 USD (13 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.19 USD (9 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (23.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.50 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.34%
Max deposit load:
24.41%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
85 (54.84%)
Short Trades:
70 (45.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.88 USD
Average Loss:
-8.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.67%
Annual Forecast:
44.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
36.03 USD (49.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.68% (35.99 USD)
By Equity:
12.84% (4.78 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.18 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.83 × 5968
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.02 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.08 × 197
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.12 × 835
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|4.19 × 21
