Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
111 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
37 (25.00%)
Best trade:
38.48 USD
Worst trade:
-114.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 379.91 USD (17 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-972.56 USD (13 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (199.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
22.48%
Max deposit load:
12.22%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
70 (47.30%)
Short Trades:
78 (52.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.75 USD
Average Profit:
12.43 USD
Average Loss:
-26.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-259.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-259.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-11.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
435.66 USD (18.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.08% (435.66 USD)
By Equity:
24.05% (224.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD.tp
|18
|NZDUSD.tp
|18
|EURCAD.tp
|17
|GBPAUD.tp
|15
|EURCHF.tp
|14
|NZDJPY.tp
|14
|EURGBP.tp
|13
|GBPCAD.tp
|11
|USDCAD.tp
|10
|EURNZD.tp
|9
|EURJPY.tp
|6
|AUDJPY.tp
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD.tp
|85
|NZDUSD.tp
|143
|EURCAD.tp
|100
|GBPAUD.tp
|-228
|EURCHF.tp
|89
|NZDJPY.tp
|57
|EURGBP.tp
|158
|GBPCAD.tp
|-25
|USDCAD.tp
|3
|EURNZD.tp
|-16
|EURJPY.tp
|-22
|AUDJPY.tp
|63
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD.tp
|1.3K
|NZDUSD.tp
|1.4K
|EURCAD.tp
|1.4K
|GBPAUD.tp
|-3.4K
|EURCHF.tp
|842
|NZDJPY.tp
|942
|EURGBP.tp
|1.2K
|GBPCAD.tp
|-309
|USDCAD.tp
|53
|EURNZD.tp
|-218
|EURJPY.tp
|-239
|AUDJPY.tp
|890
Best trade: +38.48 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -259.96 USD
