Maulana Miraj

MYFOREX2025

Maulana Miraj
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
TPF-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
111 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
37 (25.00%)
Best trade:
38.48 USD
Worst trade:
-114.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 379.91 USD (17 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-972.56 USD (13 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (199.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
22.48%
Max deposit load:
12.22%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
70 (47.30%)
Short Trades:
78 (52.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.75 USD
Average Profit:
12.43 USD
Average Loss:
-26.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-259.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-259.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-11.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
435.66 USD (18.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.08% (435.66 USD)
By Equity:
24.05% (224.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD.tp 18
NZDUSD.tp 18
EURCAD.tp 17
GBPAUD.tp 15
EURCHF.tp 14
NZDJPY.tp 14
EURGBP.tp 13
GBPCAD.tp 11
USDCAD.tp 10
EURNZD.tp 9
EURJPY.tp 6
AUDJPY.tp 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD.tp 85
NZDUSD.tp 143
EURCAD.tp 100
GBPAUD.tp -228
EURCHF.tp 89
NZDJPY.tp 57
EURGBP.tp 158
GBPCAD.tp -25
USDCAD.tp 3
EURNZD.tp -16
EURJPY.tp -22
AUDJPY.tp 63
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD.tp 1.3K
NZDUSD.tp 1.4K
EURCAD.tp 1.4K
GBPAUD.tp -3.4K
EURCHF.tp 842
NZDJPY.tp 942
EURGBP.tp 1.2K
GBPCAD.tp -309
USDCAD.tp 53
EURNZD.tp -218
EURJPY.tp -239
AUDJPY.tp 890
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.48 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -259.96 USD

2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 23:34
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 14:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.09 12:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
