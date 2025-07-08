SignalsSections
NO 12 Vantage Index 2430
Ka Wing Lee

NO 12 Vantage Index 2430

Ka Wing Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
468
Profit Trades:
304 (64.95%)
Loss Trades:
164 (35.04%)
Best trade:
569.60 USD
Worst trade:
-283.67 USD
Gross Profit:
3 543.62 USD (2 858 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 718.76 USD (1 064 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (79.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
569.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.82%
Max deposit load:
3.30%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
465 (99.36%)
Short Trades:
3 (0.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
3.90 USD
Average Profit:
11.66 USD
Average Loss:
-10.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-543.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-543.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.92 USD
Maximal:
543.90 USD (5.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.70% (543.90 USD)
By Equity:
27.44% (2 212.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Nikkei225 108
SP500.r 102
CHINA50.r 90
EU50.r 87
SPI200.r 81
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Nikkei225 364
SP500.r 343
CHINA50.r 454
EU50.r 330
SPI200.r 333
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Nikkei225 1.6M
SP500.r 82K
CHINA50.r 2.7K
EU50.r 61K
SPI200.r 21K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +569.60 USD
Worst trade: -284 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -543.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 04:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.10 18:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 17:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 16:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 02:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 02:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.08 21:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 21:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 21:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 21:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 21:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
