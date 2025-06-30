- Growth
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
42 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
30 (41.67%)
Best trade:
32.51 USD
Worst trade:
-10.75 USD
Gross Profit:
181.94 USD (1 653 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219.92 USD (2 157 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (38.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.38 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
4.04%
Max deposit load:
5.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
72 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-7.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.33%
Annual Forecast:
-3.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.50 USD
Maximal:
91.14 USD (37.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.10% (91.14 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (8.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-38
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-504K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Best trade: +32.51 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 114
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|13.12 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|24.91 × 11
The account is running the "Prado Pro" advisor.
