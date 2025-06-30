SignalsSections
Tatyana Kulyapina

Prado Pro BTCUSD

Tatyana Kulyapina
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
42 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
30 (41.67%)
Best trade:
32.51 USD
Worst trade:
-10.75 USD
Gross Profit:
181.94 USD (1 653 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219.92 USD (2 157 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (38.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.38 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
4.04%
Max deposit load:
5.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
72 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-7.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-33.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.33%
Annual Forecast:
-3.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.50 USD
Maximal:
91.14 USD (37.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.10% (91.14 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (8.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -38
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -504K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 114
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
13.12 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
24.91 × 11
The account is running the "Prado Pro" advisor.




No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 16:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 01:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 17:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.35% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 16:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 21:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 19:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 18:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
