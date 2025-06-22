SignalsSections
Afnan Syifa Muhammad

MidnightGoldFX10

Afnan Syifa Muhammad
0 reviews
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -30%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
149
Profit Trades:
78 (52.34%)
Loss Trades:
71 (47.65%)
Best trade:
316.80 USD
Worst trade:
-353.50 USD
Gross Profit:
10 648.83 USD (77 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 444.64 USD (68 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (861.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
910.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.49%
Max deposit load:
12.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
73 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
76 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
136.52 USD
Average Loss:
-147.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-739.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-906.71 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-44.70%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
221.88 USD
Maximal:
1 945.01 USD (65.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.80% (1 945.01 USD)
By Equity:
17.62% (401.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 149
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 204
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +316.80 USD
Worst trade: -354 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +861.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -739.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
This signal trades XAU/USD only, with entries precisely at 00:00 market time on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. A strict 10% fixed risk is applied per trade, combined with a compounding money management model to optimize growth. No martingale. No overtrading. Designed for disciplined traders seeking structured gold exposure.
No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.07 20:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 20:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 04:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 05:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.22 16:17
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.03% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.22 16:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
