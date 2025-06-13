SignalsSections
Andreas Andrianto

Euro Muscle

Andreas Andrianto
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
291 (72.20%)
Loss Trades:
112 (27.79%)
Best trade:
30.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.15 USD
Gross Profit:
550.04 USD (48 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-397.55 USD (39 166 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (16.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.52 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
77.86%
Max deposit load:
6.85%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.14
Long Trades:
173 (42.93%)
Short Trades:
230 (57.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.89 USD
Average Loss:
-3.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-22.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.85 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.24%
Annual Forecast:
-14.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.57 USD (7.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.93% (48.57 USD)
By Equity:
20.08% (117.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.m 300
XAUUSD.m 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.m 156
XAUUSD.m -3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.m 12K
XAUUSD.m -2.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading with EURUSD
No reviews
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 11:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 02:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.16 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 09:36
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 09:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 09:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
