Bayu Satria Putra Wahana

Michiyo Vantage

Bayu Satria Putra Wahana
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
480
Profit Trades:
305 (63.54%)
Loss Trades:
175 (36.46%)
Best trade:
277.74 USD
Worst trade:
-170.48 USD
Gross Profit:
11 230.51 USD (369 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 512.02 USD (330 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (584.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
584.47 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
55.07%
Max deposit load:
6.43%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
287 (59.79%)
Short Trades:
193 (40.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
36.82 USD
Average Loss:
-60.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-565.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-565.02 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-44.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
472.17 USD
Maximal:
1 045.56 USD (38.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.38% (1 045.56 USD)
By Equity:
13.01% (62.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 480
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 718
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.74 USD
Worst trade: -170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +584.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -565.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

FastScalp VIP
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 10:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 15:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 14:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 15:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 03:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
