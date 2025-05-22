SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WolvesVN Hunter
Trinh Van Sang

WolvesVN Hunter

Trinh Van Sang
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 87%
InterStellarFinancial-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
608
Profit Trades:
429 (70.55%)
Loss Trades:
179 (29.44%)
Best trade:
906.24 USD
Worst trade:
-102.84 USD
Gross Profit:
11 412.66 USD (222 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 403.17 USD (152 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (310.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
953.36 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
14.15%
Max deposit load:
10.34%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.00
Long Trades:
193 (31.74%)
Short Trades:
415 (68.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.59
Expected Payoff:
11.53 USD
Average Profit:
26.60 USD
Average Loss:
-24.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-584.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-584.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
5.95%
Annual Forecast:
72.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.55 USD
Maximal:
584.04 USD (3.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.07% (584.04 USD)
By Equity:
17.54% (1 890.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 608
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 70K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
No reviews
2025.12.28 20:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 09:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 12:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 16:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
