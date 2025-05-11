SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / STEVE_M RKDM_10YR VT118
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE_M RKDM_10YR VT118

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
774
Profit Trades:
624 (80.62%)
Loss Trades:
150 (19.38%)
Best trade:
1 437.30 USD
Worst trade:
-237.68 USD
Gross Profit:
5 771.96 USD (169 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 204.77 USD (96 621 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (76.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 007.94 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.65
Long Trades:
365 (47.16%)
Short Trades:
409 (52.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
4.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.25 USD
Average Loss:
-14.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 271.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 271.76 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.45%
Annual Forecast:
66.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.82 USD
Maximal:
1 345.69 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.68% (1 345.69 USD)
By Equity:
25.52% (5 125.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCNH-VIP 265
EURJPY-VIP 212
NZDCAD-VIP 69
AUDCAD-VIP 59
USDCHF-VIP 47
AUDUSD-VIP 33
NZDUSD-VIP 26
AUDNZD-VIP 23
EURCHF-VIP 20
AUDCHF-VIP 11
CADCHF-VIP 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCNH-VIP 64
EURJPY-VIP 347
NZDCAD-VIP 324
AUDCAD-VIP 320
USDCHF-VIP 658
AUDUSD-VIP 295
NZDUSD-VIP 218
AUDNZD-VIP 697
EURCHF-VIP 197
AUDCHF-VIP 134
CADCHF-VIP 312
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCNH-VIP 3.7K
EURJPY-VIP 16K
NZDCAD-VIP 13K
AUDCAD-VIP 12K
USDCHF-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 12K
NZDUSD-VIP 9K
AUDNZD-VIP -18K
EURCHF-VIP 7.9K
AUDCHF-VIP 2.8K
CADCHF-VIP 1.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 437.30 USD
Worst trade: -238 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 271.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.07.21 00:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 01:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.27 22:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 22:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 06:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 16:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.13 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.13 01:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.11 22:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.05.11 14:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.11 14:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.11 14:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.11 14:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.11 14:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
