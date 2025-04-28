- Growth
Trades:
512
Profit Trades:
360 (70.31%)
Loss Trades:
152 (29.69%)
Best trade:
25.76 USD
Worst trade:
-19.59 USD
Gross Profit:
773.78 USD (57 661 pips)
Gross Loss:
-405.30 USD (44 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (8.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.76 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
89.35%
Max deposit load:
9.22%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
11.55
Long Trades:
216 (42.19%)
Short Trades:
296 (57.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.15 USD
Average Loss:
-2.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-22.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.01%
Annual Forecast:
24.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.89 USD (2.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.78% (30.36 USD)
By Equity:
16.76% (178.86 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD#
|288
|AUDCAD#
|224
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD#
|226
|AUDCAD#
|143
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD#
|5K
|AUDCAD#
|8.3K
Best trade: +25.76 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 21" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD and AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
