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Natalia Tetereva

MYTRADE4

Natalia Tetereva
Natalia Tetereva

Natalia Tetereva

0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 225%
Alpari-Standard2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
360
Profit Trades:
270 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
90 (25.00%)
Best trade:
333.61 USD
Worst trade:
-37.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 816.38 USD (61 016 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.45 USD (28 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (67.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 179.05 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
99.78%
Max deposit load:
29.16%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
25.13
Long Trades:
178 (49.44%)
Short Trades:
182 (50.56%)
Profit Factor:
8.04
Expected Payoff:
6.85 USD
Average Profit:
10.43 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-98.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.11 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.79%
Annual Forecast:
96.63%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
98.11 USD (3.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.56% (98.11 USD)
By Equity:
79.94% (428.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 348
profit 12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 290
profit 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 33K
profit 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +333.61 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 17
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 13
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
USGFX-Live2
0.00 × 4
IFCMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 26
XMTrading-Real 25
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 120
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-1
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 5
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 6
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 5
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.00 × 30
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 18
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 19
GKFX-ECN
0.00 × 2
234 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Всегда в рынке. Для копирования сигналов рекомендую использовать www.mql5.com/ru/vps - надежный трейдерский хостинг VPS.
No reviews
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 10:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 15:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.11 12:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 74 days. This comprises 15.88% of days out of the 466 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 16:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 11:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 11:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 10:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 19:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.06 11:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 64 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 432 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.21 07:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.15 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.12 04:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.07 17:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.06 13:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.06 07:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MYTRADE4
30 USD per month
1 225%
0
0
USD
554
USD
71
94%
360
75%
100%
8.03
6.85
USD
80%
1:500
Copy

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