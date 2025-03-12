- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
360
Profit Trades:
270 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
90 (25.00%)
Best trade:
333.61 USD
Worst trade:
-37.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 816.38 USD (61 016 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.45 USD (28 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (67.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 179.05 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
99.78%
Max deposit load:
29.16%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
25.13
Long Trades:
178 (49.44%)
Short Trades:
182 (50.56%)
Profit Factor:
8.04
Expected Payoff:
6.85 USD
Average Profit:
10.43 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-98.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.11 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.79%
Annual Forecast:
96.63%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
98.11 USD (3.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.56% (98.11 USD)
By Equity:
79.94% (428.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|348
|profit
|12
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|290
|profit
|2.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|33K
|profit
|0
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +333.61 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
USGFX-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
IFCMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live
|0.00 × 26
|
XMTrading-Real 25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 120
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-v20 Live-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 6
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.00 × 30
|
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 19
|
GKFX-ECN
|0.00 × 2
Всегда в рынке. Для копирования сигналов рекомендую использовать www.mql5.com/ru/vps - надежный трейдерский хостинг VPS.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 225%
0
0
USD
USD
554
USD
USD
71
94%
360
75%
100%
8.03
6.85
USD
USD
80%
1:500