Evgeniy Katashev

EasyOrder 2AT

Evgeniy Katashev
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
FreshForex-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
409
Profit Trades:
128 (31.29%)
Loss Trades:
281 (68.70%)
Best trade:
702.86 USD
Worst trade:
-177.60 USD
Gross Profit:
3 648.36 USD (74 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 199.10 USD (100 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (918.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
918.19 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
69.05%
Max deposit load:
3.13%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
227 (55.50%)
Short Trades:
182 (44.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
28.50 USD
Average Loss:
-11.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-491.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-491.24 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-1.14%
Annual Forecast:
-13.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
844.46 USD
Maximal:
853.52 USD (8.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.47% (853.52 USD)
By Equity:
3.37% (333.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD_m 87
USDCAD_m 85
NZDUSD_m 72
AUDUSD_m 68
USDJPY_m 51
GBPUSD_m 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_m 303
USDCAD_m 267
NZDUSD_m -79
AUDUSD_m 318
USDJPY_m -727
GBPUSD_m 367
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_m -3.7K
USDCAD_m -5.3K
NZDUSD_m 172
AUDUSD_m -1.9K
USDJPY_m -15K
GBPUSD_m 714
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +702.86 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +918.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -491.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.08 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 03:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.39% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 16:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 19:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.17 11:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.20 15:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.07 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.06 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 12:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 12:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.04 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.04 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.04 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.04 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.04 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EasyOrder 2AT
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
48
100%
409
31%
69%
1.14
1.10
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.