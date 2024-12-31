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Mykhailo Krygin

Long Term Strategy 2

Mykhailo Krygin
Mykhailo Krygin

Mykhailo Krygin

5 (10)
Hello and welcome!
My name is Mike, and I’m a professional developer and experienced Forex trader with over 19 years of real trading practice.
16 products 1 signal 1 topic 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 47%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 964
Profit Trades:
909 (46.28%)
Loss Trades:
1 055 (53.72%)
Best trade:
484.39 USD
Worst trade:
-182.62 USD
Gross Profit:
2 874.47 USD (533 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 531.65 USD (1 530 884 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (89.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
484.39 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
48.79%
Max deposit load:
58.37%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
997 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
967 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-2.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-59.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.85%
Annual Forecast:
-25.22%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
333.08 USD (28.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.61% (332.61 USD)
By Equity:
73.80% (741.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 110
USDJPY 110
USDCHF 110
CADCHF 109
AUDCHF 109
NZDJPY 109
EURCHF 108
AUDJPY 108
GBPCHF 107
NZDCHF 106
EURAUD 103
GBPCAD 102
USDCAD 101
NZDUSD 99
GBPJPY 77
AUDCAD 67
GBPNZD 58
EURGBP 53
CADJPY 52
AUDNZD 44
AUDUSD 34
EURJPY 15
CHFJPY 15
BITCOIN 11
EURNZD 10
XAUUSD 8
profit 5
XAGUSD 4
GBPUSD 4
ETHEREUM 3
GBPAUD 2
XAGEUR 1
EURCAD 1
BRN 1
GOLDInd 1
CORN 1
US400 1
SPN35 1
US30 1
HK50 1
RUS2000 1
USDTRY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -24
USDJPY 103
USDCHF -13
CADCHF -41
AUDCHF -25
NZDJPY 33
EURCHF 0
AUDJPY 55
GBPCHF 27
NZDCHF -37
EURAUD -74
GBPCAD 65
USDCAD 26
NZDUSD 17
GBPJPY 164
AUDCAD 2
GBPNZD 27
EURGBP -26
CADJPY 68
AUDNZD -16
AUDUSD 10
EURJPY 62
CHFJPY -8
BITCOIN -111
EURNZD -52
XAUUSD -41
profit 302
XAGUSD -43
GBPUSD -6
ETHEREUM -16
GBPAUD 0
XAGEUR -41
EURCAD -1
BRN -22
GOLDInd -14
CORN -3
US400 -1
SPN35 -1
US30 0
HK50 -1
RUS2000 -1
USDTRY -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.8K
USDJPY 15K
USDCHF -503
CADCHF -2.3K
AUDCHF -949
NZDJPY 4.7K
EURCHF 882
AUDJPY 8K
GBPCHF 1.2K
NZDCHF -2.3K
EURAUD -8.1K
GBPCAD 7.4K
USDCAD 3.7K
NZDUSD 2.2K
GBPJPY 20K
AUDCAD 1.3K
GBPNZD 3.3K
EURGBP -2.2K
CADJPY 11K
AUDNZD -2.3K
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURJPY 9.7K
CHFJPY -932
BITCOIN -1M
EURNZD -8.7K
XAUUSD -4K
profit 0
XAGUSD -619
GBPUSD -590
ETHEREUM -32K
GBPAUD 3
XAGEUR -706
EURCAD -99
BRN -220
GOLDInd -1.4K
CORN -279
US400 -109
SPN35 -871
US30 50
HK50 -927
RUS2000 -97
USDTRY -2.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +484.39 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live 5
2.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
5.14 × 1583
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
7.35 × 642
Alpari-Standard1
9.20 × 15
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
I have over 18 years of Forex trading experience (since 2006). My trading system is the result of my many years of experience. Trading signals appear on average once a month for several currency pairs at the same time. I do not use any indicators or experts in my trading. And I am also a professional freelancer creating Indicators and EAs for Metatrader.


No reviews
2026.07.31 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.23 11:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 06:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 23:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 10:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.28 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 09:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 08:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.05 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.29 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 08:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 10:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.09 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 12:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 12:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Long Term Strategy 2
100 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
595
USD
88
93%
1 964
46%
49%
1.13
0.17
USD
74%
1:500
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