- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 964
Profit Trades:
909 (46.28%)
Loss Trades:
1 055 (53.72%)
Best trade:
484.39 USD
Worst trade:
-182.62 USD
Gross Profit:
2 874.47 USD (533 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 531.65 USD (1 530 884 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (89.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
484.39 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
48.79%
Max deposit load:
58.37%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
997 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
967 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-2.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-59.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.85%
Annual Forecast:
-25.22%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
333.08 USD (28.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.61% (332.61 USD)
By Equity:
73.80% (741.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|110
|USDJPY
|110
|USDCHF
|110
|CADCHF
|109
|AUDCHF
|109
|NZDJPY
|109
|EURCHF
|108
|AUDJPY
|108
|GBPCHF
|107
|NZDCHF
|106
|EURAUD
|103
|GBPCAD
|102
|USDCAD
|101
|NZDUSD
|99
|GBPJPY
|77
|AUDCAD
|67
|GBPNZD
|58
|EURGBP
|53
|CADJPY
|52
|AUDNZD
|44
|AUDUSD
|34
|EURJPY
|15
|CHFJPY
|15
|BITCOIN
|11
|EURNZD
|10
|XAUUSD
|8
|profit
|5
|XAGUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|ETHEREUM
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|XAGEUR
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|BRN
|1
|GOLDInd
|1
|CORN
|1
|US400
|1
|SPN35
|1
|US30
|1
|HK50
|1
|RUS2000
|1
|USDTRY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-24
|USDJPY
|103
|USDCHF
|-13
|CADCHF
|-41
|AUDCHF
|-25
|NZDJPY
|33
|EURCHF
|0
|AUDJPY
|55
|GBPCHF
|27
|NZDCHF
|-37
|EURAUD
|-74
|GBPCAD
|65
|USDCAD
|26
|NZDUSD
|17
|GBPJPY
|164
|AUDCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|27
|EURGBP
|-26
|CADJPY
|68
|AUDNZD
|-16
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURJPY
|62
|CHFJPY
|-8
|BITCOIN
|-111
|EURNZD
|-52
|XAUUSD
|-41
|profit
|302
|XAGUSD
|-43
|GBPUSD
|-6
|ETHEREUM
|-16
|GBPAUD
|0
|XAGEUR
|-41
|EURCAD
|-1
|BRN
|-22
|GOLDInd
|-14
|CORN
|-3
|US400
|-1
|SPN35
|-1
|US30
|0
|HK50
|-1
|RUS2000
|-1
|USDTRY
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.8K
|USDJPY
|15K
|USDCHF
|-503
|CADCHF
|-2.3K
|AUDCHF
|-949
|NZDJPY
|4.7K
|EURCHF
|882
|AUDJPY
|8K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|NZDCHF
|-2.3K
|EURAUD
|-8.1K
|GBPCAD
|7.4K
|USDCAD
|3.7K
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|GBPJPY
|20K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPNZD
|3.3K
|EURGBP
|-2.2K
|CADJPY
|11K
|AUDNZD
|-2.3K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|9.7K
|CHFJPY
|-932
|BITCOIN
|-1M
|EURNZD
|-8.7K
|XAUUSD
|-4K
|profit
|0
|XAGUSD
|-619
|GBPUSD
|-590
|ETHEREUM
|-32K
|GBPAUD
|3
|XAGEUR
|-706
|EURCAD
|-99
|BRN
|-220
|GOLDInd
|-1.4K
|CORN
|-279
|US400
|-109
|SPN35
|-871
|US30
|50
|HK50
|-927
|RUS2000
|-97
|USDTRY
|-2.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +484.39 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I have over 18 years of Forex trading experience (since 2006). My trading system is the result of my many years of experience. Trading signals appear on average once a month for several currency pairs at the same time. I do not use any indicators or experts in my trading. And I am also a professional freelancer creating Indicators and EAs for Metatrader.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
595
USD
USD
88
93%
1 964
46%
49%
1.13
0.17
USD
USD
74%
1:500