Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Long Term Strategy 2
Mykhailo Krygin

Long Term Strategy 2

Mykhailo Krygin
0 avis
Fiabilité
52 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 64%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 016
Bénéfice trades:
498 (49.01%)
Perte trades:
518 (50.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
484.39 USD
Pire transaction:
-182.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 014.44 USD (168 824 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 586.52 USD (601 525 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (89.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
484.39 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
64.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.99%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
52
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.28
Longs trades:
520 (51.18%)
Courts trades:
496 (48.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.27
Rendement attendu:
0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-65.26 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-182.62 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-16.46%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
333.08 USD (28.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.07% (333.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.80% (741.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 57
CADCHF 57
NZDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
USDCHF 56
EURCHF 56
GBPJPY 56
AUDJPY 56
AUDCHF 56
NZDCHF 56
GBPCHF 55
NZDUSD 54
EURAUD 53
EURGBP 52
GBPCAD 52
USDCAD 50
CADJPY 43
AUDUSD 27
AUDCAD 20
GBPNZD 13
EURNZD 10
profit 5
EURJPY 5
BITCOIN 4
CHFJPY 3
XAGUSD 2
AUDNZD 2
XAUUSD 1
XAGEUR 1
EURCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 122
CADCHF -28
NZDJPY 45
EURUSD -9
USDCHF -17
EURCHF -18
GBPJPY 150
AUDJPY 68
AUDCHF -22
NZDCHF -35
GBPCHF -23
NZDUSD 21
EURAUD -46
EURGBP -25
GBPCAD 7
USDCAD 8
CADJPY 61
AUDUSD 13
AUDCAD -1
GBPNZD 8
EURNZD -52
profit 302
EURJPY 58
BITCOIN -52
CHFJPY 1
XAGUSD -66
AUDNZD -1
XAUUSD 1
XAGEUR -41
EURCAD -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 16K
CADCHF -1.5K
NZDJPY 6.2K
EURUSD -613
USDCHF -1.2K
EURCHF -738
GBPJPY 18K
AUDJPY 9.6K
AUDCHF -918
NZDCHF -2.4K
GBPCHF -2.9K
NZDUSD 2.5K
EURAUD -4.4K
EURGBP -2.1K
GBPCAD -985
USDCAD 834
CADJPY 9.7K
AUDUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD 536
GBPNZD -413
EURNZD -8.7K
profit 0
EURJPY 8.9K
BITCOIN -478K
CHFJPY 302
XAGUSD -1.1K
AUDNZD -188
XAUUSD 80
XAGEUR -706
EURCAD -99
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +484.39 USD
Pire transaction: -183 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +89.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.26 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PUPrime-Live 5
2.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
5.21 × 1553
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
5.83 × 109
I have over 18 years of Forex trading experience (since 2006). My trading system is the result of my many years of experience. Trading signals appear on average once a month for several currency pairs at the same time. I do not use any indicators or experts in my trading. And I am also a professional freelancer creating Indicators and EAs for Metatrader.


Aucun avis
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.29 10:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.18 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 19:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.05 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 11:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.25 09:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.24 21:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.14 06:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 15:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.08 15:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.06 14:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.06 10:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.06 07:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
