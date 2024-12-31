- Croissance
Trades:
1 016
Bénéfice trades:
498 (49.01%)
Perte trades:
518 (50.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
484.39 USD
Pire transaction:
-182.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 014.44 USD (168 824 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 586.52 USD (601 525 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (89.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
484.39 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
64.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.99%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
52
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.28
Longs trades:
520 (51.18%)
Courts trades:
496 (48.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.27
Rendement attendu:
0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.05 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-65.26 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-182.62 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-16.46%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
333.08 USD (28.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.07% (333.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.80% (741.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|57
|CADCHF
|57
|NZDJPY
|57
|EURUSD
|56
|USDCHF
|56
|EURCHF
|56
|GBPJPY
|56
|AUDJPY
|56
|AUDCHF
|56
|NZDCHF
|56
|GBPCHF
|55
|NZDUSD
|54
|EURAUD
|53
|EURGBP
|52
|GBPCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|50
|CADJPY
|43
|AUDUSD
|27
|AUDCAD
|20
|GBPNZD
|13
|EURNZD
|10
|profit
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|BITCOIN
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|XAGUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|XAGEUR
|1
|EURCAD
|1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|122
|CADCHF
|-28
|NZDJPY
|45
|EURUSD
|-9
|USDCHF
|-17
|EURCHF
|-18
|GBPJPY
|150
|AUDJPY
|68
|AUDCHF
|-22
|NZDCHF
|-35
|GBPCHF
|-23
|NZDUSD
|21
|EURAUD
|-46
|EURGBP
|-25
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDCAD
|8
|CADJPY
|61
|AUDUSD
|13
|AUDCAD
|-1
|GBPNZD
|8
|EURNZD
|-52
|profit
|302
|EURJPY
|58
|BITCOIN
|-52
|CHFJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|-66
|AUDNZD
|-1
|XAUUSD
|1
|XAGEUR
|-41
|EURCAD
|-1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|16K
|CADCHF
|-1.5K
|NZDJPY
|6.2K
|EURUSD
|-613
|USDCHF
|-1.2K
|EURCHF
|-738
|GBPJPY
|18K
|AUDJPY
|9.6K
|AUDCHF
|-918
|NZDCHF
|-2.4K
|GBPCHF
|-2.9K
|NZDUSD
|2.5K
|EURAUD
|-4.4K
|EURGBP
|-2.1K
|GBPCAD
|-985
|USDCAD
|834
|CADJPY
|9.7K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|536
|GBPNZD
|-413
|EURNZD
|-8.7K
|profit
|0
|EURJPY
|8.9K
|BITCOIN
|-478K
|CHFJPY
|302
|XAGUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-188
|XAUUSD
|80
|XAGEUR
|-706
|EURCAD
|-99
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +484.39 USD
Pire transaction: -183 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +89.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.26 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
PUPrime-Live 5
|2.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|5.21 × 1553
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|5.83 × 109
I have over 18 years of Forex trading experience (since 2006). My trading system is the result of my many years of experience. Trading signals appear on average once a month for several currency pairs at the same time. I do not use any indicators or experts in my trading. And I am also a professional freelancer creating Indicators and EAs for Metatrader.
