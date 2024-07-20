SignalsSections
Yi Fan Liu

AlphaMind Stable Sky

Yi Fan Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
77 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 77%
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
360
Profit Trades:
250 (69.44%)
Loss Trades:
110 (30.56%)
Best trade:
320.38 USD
Worst trade:
-171.36 USD
Gross Profit:
12 972.78 USD (53 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 290.46 USD (25 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (940.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
940.64 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
51.58%
Max deposit load:
10.07%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
18.78
Long Trades:
162 (45.00%)
Short Trades:
198 (55.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
21.34 USD
Average Profit:
51.89 USD
Average Loss:
-48.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-288.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.16 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.48 USD
Maximal:
408.98 USD (3.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.86% (408.98 USD)
By Equity:
18.02% (2 690.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 173
AUDNZD 105
AUDCAD 82
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 4.1K
AUDNZD 1.6K
AUDCAD 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 20K
AUDNZD 2.9K
AUDCAD 7.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +320.38 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +940.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -288.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RallyvilleMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.21 18:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 13:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 15:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 05:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 23:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 22:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 00:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 07:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.27 08:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.24 13:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 13:01
No swaps are charged
