- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
262
Profit Trades:
262 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
433.29 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 169.19 USD (516 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
262 (5 169.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 169.19 USD (262)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
84.56%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
34 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
210 (80.15%)
Short Trades:
52 (19.85%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
19.73 USD
Average Profit:
19.73 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
39.35% (4 910.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|262
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|516K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +433.29 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 262
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 169.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.43 × 21
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.91 × 44
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
