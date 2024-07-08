SignalsSections
Ganda Prawira Tanzil

WAYANG EMAS

Ganda Prawira Tanzil
0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 60%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
262
Profit Trades:
262 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
433.29 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 169.19 USD (516 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
262 (5 169.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 169.19 USD (262)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
84.56%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
34 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
210 (80.15%)
Short Trades:
52 (19.85%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
19.73 USD
Average Profit:
19.73 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
39.35% (4 910.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 262
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 516K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +433.29 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 262
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 169.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.43 × 21
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.91 × 44
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
No reviews
2025.12.28 20:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 04:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 08:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 20:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 19:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 18:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 17:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 05:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 07:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 09:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.30 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.02.25 03:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.23 03:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
