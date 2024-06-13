SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SFE Combo
SFE Trading Pty Ltd

SFE Combo

SFE Trading Pty Ltd
0 reviews
Reliability
83 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2024 182%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 801
Profit Trades:
1 008 (55.96%)
Loss Trades:
793 (44.03%)
Best trade:
771.02 AUD
Worst trade:
-417.74 AUD
Gross Profit:
87 794.72 AUD (28 233 523 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 837.79 AUD (22 264 855 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 512.74 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 445.59 AUD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
53.68%
Max deposit load:
101.08%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.01
Long Trades:
1 117 (62.02%)
Short Trades:
684 (37.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
8.30 AUD
Average Profit:
87.10 AUD
Average Loss:
-91.85 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-996.41 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 407.65 AUD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.23%
Annual Forecast:
39.13%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
157.59 AUD
Maximal:
4 969.95 AUD (14.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.72% (3 637.29 AUD)
By Equity:
10.77% (1 192.11 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 533
BTCUSD 446
EURUSD 50
NZDUSD 47
AUDUSD 40
USDCHF 39
USDJPY 38
GBPUSD 34
US30 33
EURGBP 26
EURJPY 25
UnitedParcelService 22
EURCAD 22
CADCHF 18
UnionPacific 18
ADP 18
Merck 18
NAS100 16
Coca-Cola 16
Boeing 14
USDCAD 14
GBPCHF 13
WaltDisney 13
Intuit 13
NZDCAD 13
US500 12
PayPal 12
Honeywell 12
AUDNZD 12
Adobe 11
EURCHF 10
Chevron 10
EURAUD 9
Visa 9
Pepsi 8
Starbucks 8
Nike 8
TexasInstruments 8
CostcoWholesale 8
CHFJPY 7
Charter 7
Qualcomm 7
Microsoft 7
HomeDepot 6
CADJPY 6
GBPCAD 6
Johnson&Johnson 6
AppliedMaterials 6
MicronTechnology 6
PhilipMorrisInternational 6
NZDCHF 5
EURNZD 5
Procter&Gamble 5
Alphabet-C 4
McDonalds 3
AUDCHF 3
AUDJPY 3
Walmart 3
Spotify 3
Tesla 2
UnitedHealth 2
Mastercard 2
Amazon 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
Netflix 2
NZDJPY 1
Meta 1
Verizon 1
USDSGD 1
IBM 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 6.3K
BTCUSD 1.8K
EURUSD -87
NZDUSD 301
AUDUSD 501
USDCHF 250
USDJPY 1K
GBPUSD -462
US30 667
EURGBP -105
EURJPY 763
UnitedParcelService 142
EURCAD 3
CADCHF 38
UnionPacific 922
ADP -16
Merck 833
NAS100 265
Coca-Cola -462
Boeing -247
USDCAD -142
GBPCHF 93
WaltDisney -151
Intuit -82
NZDCAD -223
US500 500
PayPal 63
Honeywell 180
AUDNZD 128
Adobe -12
EURCHF 35
Chevron 137
EURAUD 67
Visa 501
Pepsi -73
Starbucks -375
Nike -487
TexasInstruments -89
CostcoWholesale -51
CHFJPY 86
Charter -39
Qualcomm -278
Microsoft 45
HomeDepot 373
CADJPY 51
GBPCAD 41
Johnson&Johnson -160
AppliedMaterials -747
MicronTechnology -631
PhilipMorrisInternational -77
NZDCHF 16
EURNZD 55
Procter&Gamble 144
Alphabet-C -21
McDonalds -609
AUDCHF 24
AUDJPY 44
Walmart 244
Spotify -251
Tesla 589
UnitedHealth -6
Mastercard -122
Amazon 273
GBPJPY -24
AUDCAD 38
XAUUSD -117
Netflix -1
NZDJPY 19
Meta 87
Verizon 28
USDSGD -94
IBM -7
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 476K
BTCUSD 4.2M
EURUSD -279
NZDUSD 47
AUDUSD 340
USDCHF 1.4K
USDJPY 7.1K
GBPUSD -2.5K
US30 195K
EURGBP -227
EURJPY 5.2K
UnitedParcelService 17K
EURCAD -205
CADCHF -79
UnionPacific 482K
ADP 83K
Merck 167K
NAS100 59K
Coca-Cola -28K
Boeing 84K
USDCAD -928
GBPCHF 466
WaltDisney -17K
Intuit -6.4K
NZDCAD -511
US500 15K
PayPal -12K
Honeywell 159K
AUDNZD 534
Adobe -342K
EURCHF 223
Chevron 63K
EURAUD 1.7K
Visa 170K
Pepsi -12K
Starbucks -45K
Nike -41K
TexasInstruments -277
CostcoWholesale -25
CHFJPY 532
Charter 22K
Qualcomm -74K
Microsoft 156K
HomeDepot 358K
CADJPY 372
GBPCAD 349
Johnson&Johnson -36K
AppliedMaterials -218K
MicronTechnology -79K
PhilipMorrisInternational -377
NZDCHF 96
EURNZD 411
Procter&Gamble 44K
Alphabet-C 27K
McDonalds -45K
AUDCHF 93
AUDJPY 369
Walmart 827
Spotify -6.2K
Tesla 164K
UnitedHealth 898
Mastercard -108K
Amazon 63K
GBPJPY -126
AUDCAD 226
XAUUSD -3.1K
Netflix 92
NZDJPY 60
Meta 64K
Verizon 3.6K
USDSGD -536
IBM -51
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +771.02 AUD
Worst trade: -418 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 512.74 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -996.41 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 13
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.45 × 182
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.53 × 36
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.84 × 789
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.54 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live
3.84 × 19811
RoboForex-ECN
4.32 × 1572
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
Darwinex-Live
4.86 × 1035
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.87 × 69
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
4.91 × 11
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.09 × 2717
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.62 × 26
Axiory-Live
5.70 × 27
78 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

SFE Freedom - 1% risk per trade

SFE Raw Impulse - 1% risk per trade

SFE Swing EA - 0.5% risk per trade

No reviews
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.29 12:54
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.23 20:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.30 01:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.06.13 09:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.13 02:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SFE Combo
5000 USD per month
182%
0
0
USD
17K
AUD
83
99%
1 801
55%
54%
1.20
8.30
AUD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.