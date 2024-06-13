- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 801
Profit Trades:
1 008 (55.96%)
Loss Trades:
793 (44.03%)
Best trade:
771.02 AUD
Worst trade:
-417.74 AUD
Gross Profit:
87 794.72 AUD (28 233 523 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 837.79 AUD (22 264 855 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 512.74 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 445.59 AUD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
53.68%
Max deposit load:
101.08%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.01
Long Trades:
1 117 (62.02%)
Short Trades:
684 (37.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
8.30 AUD
Average Profit:
87.10 AUD
Average Loss:
-91.85 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-996.41 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 407.65 AUD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.23%
Annual Forecast:
39.13%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
157.59 AUD
Maximal:
4 969.95 AUD (14.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.72% (3 637.29 AUD)
By Equity:
10.77% (1 192.11 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|533
|BTCUSD
|446
|EURUSD
|50
|NZDUSD
|47
|AUDUSD
|40
|USDCHF
|39
|USDJPY
|38
|GBPUSD
|34
|US30
|33
|EURGBP
|26
|EURJPY
|25
|UnitedParcelService
|22
|EURCAD
|22
|CADCHF
|18
|UnionPacific
|18
|ADP
|18
|Merck
|18
|NAS100
|16
|Coca-Cola
|16
|Boeing
|14
|USDCAD
|14
|GBPCHF
|13
|WaltDisney
|13
|Intuit
|13
|NZDCAD
|13
|US500
|12
|PayPal
|12
|Honeywell
|12
|AUDNZD
|12
|Adobe
|11
|EURCHF
|10
|Chevron
|10
|EURAUD
|9
|Visa
|9
|Pepsi
|8
|Starbucks
|8
|Nike
|8
|TexasInstruments
|8
|CostcoWholesale
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|Charter
|7
|Qualcomm
|7
|Microsoft
|7
|HomeDepot
|6
|CADJPY
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|Johnson&Johnson
|6
|AppliedMaterials
|6
|MicronTechnology
|6
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|EURNZD
|5
|Procter&Gamble
|5
|Alphabet-C
|4
|McDonalds
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|Walmart
|3
|Spotify
|3
|Tesla
|2
|UnitedHealth
|2
|Mastercard
|2
|Amazon
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|Netflix
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|Meta
|1
|Verizon
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|IBM
|1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|6.3K
|BTCUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|-87
|NZDUSD
|301
|AUDUSD
|501
|USDCHF
|250
|USDJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-462
|US30
|667
|EURGBP
|-105
|EURJPY
|763
|UnitedParcelService
|142
|EURCAD
|3
|CADCHF
|38
|UnionPacific
|922
|ADP
|-16
|Merck
|833
|NAS100
|265
|Coca-Cola
|-462
|Boeing
|-247
|USDCAD
|-142
|GBPCHF
|93
|WaltDisney
|-151
|Intuit
|-82
|NZDCAD
|-223
|US500
|500
|PayPal
|63
|Honeywell
|180
|AUDNZD
|128
|Adobe
|-12
|EURCHF
|35
|Chevron
|137
|EURAUD
|67
|Visa
|501
|Pepsi
|-73
|Starbucks
|-375
|Nike
|-487
|TexasInstruments
|-89
|CostcoWholesale
|-51
|CHFJPY
|86
|Charter
|-39
|Qualcomm
|-278
|Microsoft
|45
|HomeDepot
|373
|CADJPY
|51
|GBPCAD
|41
|Johnson&Johnson
|-160
|AppliedMaterials
|-747
|MicronTechnology
|-631
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|-77
|NZDCHF
|16
|EURNZD
|55
|Procter&Gamble
|144
|Alphabet-C
|-21
|McDonalds
|-609
|AUDCHF
|24
|AUDJPY
|44
|Walmart
|244
|Spotify
|-251
|Tesla
|589
|UnitedHealth
|-6
|Mastercard
|-122
|Amazon
|273
|GBPJPY
|-24
|AUDCAD
|38
|XAUUSD
|-117
|Netflix
|-1
|NZDJPY
|19
|Meta
|87
|Verizon
|28
|USDSGD
|-94
|IBM
|-7
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|476K
|BTCUSD
|4.2M
|EURUSD
|-279
|NZDUSD
|47
|AUDUSD
|340
|USDCHF
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|7.1K
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|US30
|195K
|EURGBP
|-227
|EURJPY
|5.2K
|UnitedParcelService
|17K
|EURCAD
|-205
|CADCHF
|-79
|UnionPacific
|482K
|ADP
|83K
|Merck
|167K
|NAS100
|59K
|Coca-Cola
|-28K
|Boeing
|84K
|USDCAD
|-928
|GBPCHF
|466
|WaltDisney
|-17K
|Intuit
|-6.4K
|NZDCAD
|-511
|US500
|15K
|PayPal
|-12K
|Honeywell
|159K
|AUDNZD
|534
|Adobe
|-342K
|EURCHF
|223
|Chevron
|63K
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|Visa
|170K
|Pepsi
|-12K
|Starbucks
|-45K
|Nike
|-41K
|TexasInstruments
|-277
|CostcoWholesale
|-25
|CHFJPY
|532
|Charter
|22K
|Qualcomm
|-74K
|Microsoft
|156K
|HomeDepot
|358K
|CADJPY
|372
|GBPCAD
|349
|Johnson&Johnson
|-36K
|AppliedMaterials
|-218K
|MicronTechnology
|-79K
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|-377
|NZDCHF
|96
|EURNZD
|411
|Procter&Gamble
|44K
|Alphabet-C
|27K
|McDonalds
|-45K
|AUDCHF
|93
|AUDJPY
|369
|Walmart
|827
|Spotify
|-6.2K
|Tesla
|164K
|UnitedHealth
|898
|Mastercard
|-108K
|Amazon
|63K
|GBPJPY
|-126
|AUDCAD
|226
|XAUUSD
|-3.1K
|Netflix
|92
|NZDJPY
|60
|Meta
|64K
|Verizon
|3.6K
|USDSGD
|-536
|IBM
|-51
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +771.02 AUD
Worst trade: -418 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 512.74 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -996.41 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
|0.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 13
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.45 × 182
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.53 × 36
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.84 × 789
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.54 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.84 × 19811
RoboForex-ECN
|4.32 × 1572
PlexyTrade-Server01
|4.81 × 26
Darwinex-Live
|4.86 × 1035
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.87 × 69
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|4.91 × 11
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.09 × 2717
DerivSVG-Server
|5.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.62 × 26
Axiory-Live
|5.70 × 27
SFE Freedom - 1% risk per trade
SFE Raw Impulse - 1% risk per trade
SFE Swing EA - 0.5% risk per trade
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
182%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
AUD
AUD
83
99%
1 801
55%
54%
1.20
8.30
AUD
AUD
32%
1:500