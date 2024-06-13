SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SFE Combo
SFE Trading Pty Ltd

SFE Combo

SFE Trading Pty Ltd
0 avis
Fiabilité
71 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 128%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 433
Bénéfice trades:
827 (57.71%)
Perte trades:
606 (42.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
771.02 AUD
Pire transaction:
-417.74 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
74 752.41 AUD (17 363 986 pips)
Perte brute:
-62 295.58 AUD (16 118 998 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (576.31 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 445.59 AUD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
52.67%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.08%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
63
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.51
Longs trades:
946 (66.02%)
Courts trades:
487 (33.98%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
8.69 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
90.39 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-102.80 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-996.41 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 407.65 AUD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-14.30%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
157.59 AUD
Maximal:
4 969.95 AUD (14.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.72% (3 637.29 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
10.77% (1 192.11 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD 376
BTCUSD 289
EURUSD 48
NZDUSD 45
AUDUSD 40
USDJPY 38
USDCHF 36
GBPUSD 32
US30 30
EURGBP 26
EURJPY 25
EURCAD 22
UnitedParcelService 21
CADCHF 18
UnionPacific 18
ADP 18
Merck 17
NAS100 15
Boeing 14
Coca-Cola 14
USDCAD 14
GBPCHF 13
NZDCAD 13
US500 12
AUDNZD 12
EURCHF 10
WaltDisney 10
Intuit 10
Chevron 10
Honeywell 10
EURAUD 9
PayPal 9
Visa 9
Pepsi 8
Starbucks 8
Nike 8
CHFJPY 7
Charter 7
Qualcomm 7
Microsoft 7
Adobe 7
HomeDepot 6
CADJPY 6
GBPCAD 6
Johnson&Johnson 6
AppliedMaterials 6
MicronTechnology 6
NZDCHF 5
EURNZD 5
CostcoWholesale 5
Alphabet-C 4
McDonalds 3
Procter&Gamble 3
AUDCHF 3
AUDJPY 3
Walmart 3
Tesla 2
UnitedHealth 2
Mastercard 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
TexasInstruments 2
NZDJPY 1
Meta 1
Amazon 1
Verizon 1
USDSGD 1
IBM 1
PhilipMorrisInternational 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 5.8K
BTCUSD -535
EURUSD -46
NZDUSD 531
AUDUSD 501
USDJPY 1K
USDCHF 353
GBPUSD -452
US30 965
EURGBP -105
EURJPY 763
EURCAD 3
UnitedParcelService 53
CADCHF 38
UnionPacific 922
ADP -16
Merck 756
NAS100 348
Boeing -247
Coca-Cola -460
USDCAD -142
GBPCHF 93
NZDCAD -223
US500 500
AUDNZD 128
EURCHF 35
WaltDisney -156
Intuit 160
Chevron 137
Honeywell 194
EURAUD 67
PayPal -296
Visa 501
Pepsi -73
Starbucks -375
Nike -487
CHFJPY 86
Charter -39
Qualcomm -278
Microsoft 45
Adobe -21
HomeDepot 373
CADJPY 51
GBPCAD 41
Johnson&Johnson -160
AppliedMaterials -747
MicronTechnology -631
NZDCHF 16
EURNZD 55
CostcoWholesale -131
Alphabet-C -21
McDonalds -609
Procter&Gamble 181
AUDCHF 24
AUDJPY 44
Walmart 244
Tesla 589
UnitedHealth -6
Mastercard -122
GBPJPY -24
AUDCAD 38
XAUUSD -117
TexasInstruments 99
NZDJPY 19
Meta 87
Amazon 246
Verizon 28
USDSGD -94
IBM -7
PhilipMorrisInternational -11
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 398K
BTCUSD -598K
EURUSD -68
NZDUSD 579
AUDUSD 340
USDJPY 7.1K
USDCHF 1.8K
GBPUSD -2.5K
US30 272K
EURGBP -227
EURJPY 5.2K
EURCAD -205
UnitedParcelService 17K
CADCHF -79
UnionPacific 482K
ADP 83K
Merck 166K
NAS100 81K
Boeing 84K
Coca-Cola -28K
USDCAD -928
GBPCHF 466
NZDCAD -511
US500 15K
AUDNZD 534
EURCHF 223
WaltDisney -17K
Intuit -1.3K
Chevron 63K
Honeywell 159K
EURAUD 1.7K
PayPal -13K
Visa 170K
Pepsi -12K
Starbucks -45K
Nike -41K
CHFJPY 532
Charter 22K
Qualcomm -74K
Microsoft 156K
Adobe -342K
HomeDepot 358K
CADJPY 372
GBPCAD 349
Johnson&Johnson -36K
AppliedMaterials -218K
MicronTechnology -79K
NZDCHF 96
EURNZD 411
CostcoWholesale -3K
Alphabet-C 27K
McDonalds -45K
Procter&Gamble 44K
AUDCHF 93
AUDJPY 369
Walmart 827
Tesla 164K
UnitedHealth 898
Mastercard -108K
GBPJPY -126
AUDCAD 226
XAUUSD -3.1K
TexasInstruments 832
NZDJPY 60
Meta 64K
Amazon 63K
Verizon 3.6K
USDSGD -536
IBM -51
PhilipMorrisInternational -40
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +771.02 AUD
Pire transaction: -418 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +576.31 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -996.41 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 12
PUPrime-Live
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.24 × 165
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.58 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.63 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.75 × 1362
FXNXGlobal-Trade
3.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.90 × 17252
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.19 × 157
Exness-MT5Real12
4.31 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
4.33 × 1570
Darwinex-Live
4.86 × 1035
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.87 × 69
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
4.91 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.01 × 1262
Tickmill-Live
5.05 × 58
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
5.47 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
5.50 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
5.71 × 14
Valutrades-Live
5.91 × 11
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
47 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.29 12:54
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.23 20:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.30 01:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.06.13 09:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.06.13 02:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SFE Combo
5000 USD par mois
128%
0
0
USD
13K
AUD
71
99%
1 433
57%
53%
1.19
8.69
AUD
32%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.