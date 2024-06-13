- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 433
Bénéfice trades:
827 (57.71%)
Perte trades:
606 (42.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
771.02 AUD
Pire transaction:
-417.74 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
74 752.41 AUD (17 363 986 pips)
Perte brute:
-62 295.58 AUD (16 118 998 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (576.31 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 445.59 AUD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
52.67%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.08%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
63
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.51
Longs trades:
946 (66.02%)
Courts trades:
487 (33.98%)
Facteur de profit:
1.20
Rendement attendu:
8.69 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
90.39 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-102.80 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-996.41 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 407.65 AUD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-14.30%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
157.59 AUD
Maximal:
4 969.95 AUD (14.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.72% (3 637.29 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
10.77% (1 192.11 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|376
|BTCUSD
|289
|EURUSD
|48
|NZDUSD
|45
|AUDUSD
|40
|USDJPY
|38
|USDCHF
|36
|GBPUSD
|32
|US30
|30
|EURGBP
|26
|EURJPY
|25
|EURCAD
|22
|UnitedParcelService
|21
|CADCHF
|18
|UnionPacific
|18
|ADP
|18
|Merck
|17
|NAS100
|15
|Boeing
|14
|Coca-Cola
|14
|USDCAD
|14
|GBPCHF
|13
|NZDCAD
|13
|US500
|12
|AUDNZD
|12
|EURCHF
|10
|WaltDisney
|10
|Intuit
|10
|Chevron
|10
|Honeywell
|10
|EURAUD
|9
|PayPal
|9
|Visa
|9
|Pepsi
|8
|Starbucks
|8
|Nike
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|Charter
|7
|Qualcomm
|7
|Microsoft
|7
|Adobe
|7
|HomeDepot
|6
|CADJPY
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|Johnson&Johnson
|6
|AppliedMaterials
|6
|MicronTechnology
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|EURNZD
|5
|CostcoWholesale
|5
|Alphabet-C
|4
|McDonalds
|3
|Procter&Gamble
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|Walmart
|3
|Tesla
|2
|UnitedHealth
|2
|Mastercard
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|TexasInstruments
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|Meta
|1
|Amazon
|1
|Verizon
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|IBM
|1
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|5.8K
|BTCUSD
|-535
|EURUSD
|-46
|NZDUSD
|531
|AUDUSD
|501
|USDJPY
|1K
|USDCHF
|353
|GBPUSD
|-452
|US30
|965
|EURGBP
|-105
|EURJPY
|763
|EURCAD
|3
|UnitedParcelService
|53
|CADCHF
|38
|UnionPacific
|922
|ADP
|-16
|Merck
|756
|NAS100
|348
|Boeing
|-247
|Coca-Cola
|-460
|USDCAD
|-142
|GBPCHF
|93
|NZDCAD
|-223
|US500
|500
|AUDNZD
|128
|EURCHF
|35
|WaltDisney
|-156
|Intuit
|160
|Chevron
|137
|Honeywell
|194
|EURAUD
|67
|PayPal
|-296
|Visa
|501
|Pepsi
|-73
|Starbucks
|-375
|Nike
|-487
|CHFJPY
|86
|Charter
|-39
|Qualcomm
|-278
|Microsoft
|45
|Adobe
|-21
|HomeDepot
|373
|CADJPY
|51
|GBPCAD
|41
|Johnson&Johnson
|-160
|AppliedMaterials
|-747
|MicronTechnology
|-631
|NZDCHF
|16
|EURNZD
|55
|CostcoWholesale
|-131
|Alphabet-C
|-21
|McDonalds
|-609
|Procter&Gamble
|181
|AUDCHF
|24
|AUDJPY
|44
|Walmart
|244
|Tesla
|589
|UnitedHealth
|-6
|Mastercard
|-122
|GBPJPY
|-24
|AUDCAD
|38
|XAUUSD
|-117
|TexasInstruments
|99
|NZDJPY
|19
|Meta
|87
|Amazon
|246
|Verizon
|28
|USDSGD
|-94
|IBM
|-7
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|-11
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|398K
|BTCUSD
|-598K
|EURUSD
|-68
|NZDUSD
|579
|AUDUSD
|340
|USDJPY
|7.1K
|USDCHF
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|-2.5K
|US30
|272K
|EURGBP
|-227
|EURJPY
|5.2K
|EURCAD
|-205
|UnitedParcelService
|17K
|CADCHF
|-79
|UnionPacific
|482K
|ADP
|83K
|Merck
|166K
|NAS100
|81K
|Boeing
|84K
|Coca-Cola
|-28K
|USDCAD
|-928
|GBPCHF
|466
|NZDCAD
|-511
|US500
|15K
|AUDNZD
|534
|EURCHF
|223
|WaltDisney
|-17K
|Intuit
|-1.3K
|Chevron
|63K
|Honeywell
|159K
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|PayPal
|-13K
|Visa
|170K
|Pepsi
|-12K
|Starbucks
|-45K
|Nike
|-41K
|CHFJPY
|532
|Charter
|22K
|Qualcomm
|-74K
|Microsoft
|156K
|Adobe
|-342K
|HomeDepot
|358K
|CADJPY
|372
|GBPCAD
|349
|Johnson&Johnson
|-36K
|AppliedMaterials
|-218K
|MicronTechnology
|-79K
|NZDCHF
|96
|EURNZD
|411
|CostcoWholesale
|-3K
|Alphabet-C
|27K
|McDonalds
|-45K
|Procter&Gamble
|44K
|AUDCHF
|93
|AUDJPY
|369
|Walmart
|827
|Tesla
|164K
|UnitedHealth
|898
|Mastercard
|-108K
|GBPJPY
|-126
|AUDCAD
|226
|XAUUSD
|-3.1K
|TexasInstruments
|832
|NZDJPY
|60
|Meta
|64K
|Amazon
|63K
|Verizon
|3.6K
|USDSGD
|-536
|IBM
|-51
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|-40
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +771.02 AUD
Pire transaction: -418 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +576.31 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -996.41 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.33 × 12
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.24 × 165
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.58 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.63 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.75 × 1362
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|3.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 17252
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.19 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.31 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.33 × 1570
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.86 × 1035
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.87 × 69
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|4.91 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.01 × 1262
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.05 × 58
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.16 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|5.47 × 17
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|5.71 × 14
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.91 × 11
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|6.00 × 1
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
5000 USD par mois
128%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
AUD
AUD
71
99%
1 433
57%
53%
1.19
8.69
AUD
AUD
32%
1:500